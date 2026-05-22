ETV Bharat / international

No Country Should Accept 'Tolling System' In Strait Of Hormuz: Marco Rubio

Helsingborg: Asserting Washington's firm stance on global maritime security, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has redoubled pressure on Tehran, identifying its aggressive manoeuvres in vital trade corridors as a non-negotiable hurdle in ongoing diplomatic discussions. Rubio, who is in Helsingborg, Sweden, highlighted that ensuring unhindered freedom of navigation remains a primary objective for the international community.

Rubio said another major issue to be addressed in negotiations is Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz. The top American diplomat exposed Tehran's efforts to institutionalise its maritime restrictions by seeking regional partnerships to legitimise commercial shipping levies.

He said Iran is "trying to create a tolling system" and to convince Oman to join the system. Condemning the strategy as an unacceptable breach of international maritime law, Rubio issued a stern warning against compliance with the blockaded waterway's proposed transit fees.

"There is not a country in the world that should accept that," Rubio said. The explicit warning comes as the US Secretary of State told reporters at the NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Sweden that unilateral disruptions to energy and cargo lifelines will not be tolerated.

Reinforcing this unyielding stance from Washington, US President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that the American military maintains a dominant position over critical maritime corridors in the Middle East, whilst issuing a stern warning to Tehran regarding its nuclear ambitions and the recovery of its specialised atomic material.

Speaking from the White House, Trump explicitly backed the robust maritime restrictions enforced by US forces, stating, "We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz with our blockade. Iran will not get nuclear weapons, or we'll do something drastic." Beyond maritime transit, the nuclear dimension remains a major fault line.

The US President on Thursday reaffirmed Washington's unyielding position against allowing Tehran to keep its highly refined nuclear stockpiles, which American authorities suspect were moved to subterranean facilities following joint US and Israeli aerial bombardments nearly a year ago. Stressing American determination to neutralise this underground threat, Trump made the administration's intentions clear.

"We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it," Trump reiterated. The stakes behind this demand are immense, as estimates suggest that Iran possesses an estimated 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, a quantity viewed by experts as ample for potential weapons application if processed further.

Securing or dismantling this specific cache stands as a core pillar of the Trump administration's strategic framework for dealing with Tehran. Consequently, this nuclear standoff has significantly exacerbated geopolitical friction around the vital maritime trade lane, where the US military continues to maintain its strict naval encirclement to enforce compliance.