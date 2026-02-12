ETV Bharat / international

No 'Boat' Symbol On Ballot For First Time In 30 Years In Bangladesh's Election

Dhaka: For the first time in 30 years, the boat, the Awami League’s electoral symbol, will not appear on the ballot paper in Bangladesh's crucial general election. The election is the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in massive nationwide protests in August 2024.

One of the country's oldest political parties, the Awami League, has boycotted parliamentary elections twice in the past. This time, however, it is unable to take part at all, as its registration remains suspended, BDnews24 reported. As a result, the party will not feature even on postal ballots.

Bangladesh faced an upheaval with the ouster of Hasina. The removal of 77-year-old Hasina followed weeks of protests led by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs that escalated into a nationwide campaign calling for the end of her 16-year regime.

In August 2024, tens of thousands rallied against what they perceived as political repression. The military opted not to use lethal force against the protestors while Hasina hurriedly left Bangladesh for India – just months after she had secured her fourth straight term as prime minister.

The Awami League boycotted elections in 1988 and again in 1996 amid political movements. In total, the boat symbol has been absent from the ballot paper in three of Bangladesh’s 13 parliamentary elections.

Following the July 2024 mass uprising that led to the removal of the Awami League from power, the interim government imposed a ban on all activities of the party on May 12 last year.