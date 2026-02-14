ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Pleads Guilty In Foiled Assassination Plot Against Sikh Separatist In US, Sentenced To 24 Years

Sikhs from across the United States and Canada pray outside Manhattan federal court in New York, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after a man from India pleads guilty to conspiring to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun ( AP )

New Delhi: Nikhil Gupta, an Indian man accused of orchestrating a failed assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh terrorist in New York, pleaded guilty on Friday (local time) and was given a sentence of upto 24 years in prison. The FBI in New York stated that the case highlights the FBI's ongoing commitment to protecting the homeland from threats posed by foreign nationals targeting Americans exercising their constitutionally protected rights.

In a post on X, the FBI said, "Following an investigation by FBI New York, and US Attorney SDNY, Nikhil Gupta pled guilty to plotting to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City." "... NIKHIL GUPTA, a/k/a "Nick," an Indian national, pled guilty to all three counts contained in the Second Superseding Indictment, charging him with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder a U.S. citizen in New York City. GUPTA pled guilty today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn and is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge Victor Marrero on May 29, 2026," a statement by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said.