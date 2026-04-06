ETV Bharat / international

Nigerian Military Rescues 31 Worshippers Kidnapped During Easter Church Masses

Lagos: The Nigerian military said on Sunday it had rescued 31 worshippers seized from Easter celebrations in northwestern Kaduna state, though at least five others were killed, as the country's security comes increasingly under international scrutiny.

Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.

The kidnapping at a village located around 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of the capital, Abuja, occurred despite the police chief ordering a "massive security deployment" including at places of worship during the Easter festival.

"Through a swift response, (troops) have successfully foiled a terrorist attack leading to the rescue of 31 civilians abducted during an Easter church service" in the village of Ariko, the military said in a statement.

The troops engaged the attackers in a "firefight", forcing the "terrorists to abandon 31 hostages", the military said. It said five victims had been killed by the attackers, but said Ma'aji, seven people were killed". during the attack.

"The incident that happened this morning was quite unfortunate," said Ma'aji. In January, bandits rounded up more than 170 worshippers from three churches during mass in Kaduna.