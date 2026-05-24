ETV Bharat / international

Nigeria’s Military Says Troops Rescued 92 People Abducted By Jihadi Militants

Abuja: Ninety-two people who were abducted by jihadi extremists have been rescued by troops in Nigeria’s conflict-battered northeast region, the country’s military said Sunday.

The abductees — 52 males, 33 females, and seven children — were rescued along the Buratai–Kamuya road in the Biu area of Borno State, military spokesperson Sani Uba said in a statement. The militants were “forcibly herding” their victims off the road and into the bush before they were intercepted by the soldiers, Uba said.

“Converging on the terrorists in a well-coordinated pursuit toward the Mangari-Dora general area, Operation HADIN KAI troops engaged the insurgents and forced them to abandon their captives and flee in confusion,” he said.