Nicolas Sarkozy Going From France's Presidential Palace To Paris Prison

Paris: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to head to prison Tuesday to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya, the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned.

Sarkozy contests both the conviction and a judge's unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal. His journey from the presidential Elysée Palace to the notorious La Santé prison in Paris has captivated France.

More than 100 supporters gathered in the high-end Paris neighborhood where Sarkozy lives with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, applauding and chanting "Nicolas, Nicolas" and singing the French anthem. Two French flags have been hung on a nearby fence, with inscription: "Courage Nicolas, return soon" and "true France with Nicolas."

Sarkozy's three sons, Jean, Pierre and Louis, arrived at his home earlier in the morning.

Embattled centrist President Emmanuel Macron hosted the conservative Sarkozy at the presidential palace last week. ''I have always been very clear in my public statements about the independence of the judiciary in my role, but it was normal on a human level to receive one of my predecessors in this context,'' Macron said Monday.

Jean-Michel Darrois, one of Sarkozy's lawyers, said on Tuesday that the former president got himself "mentally prepared" to be held in solitary confinement, where he would be kept away from all other prisoners for security reasons.