ETV Bharat / international

Next Round of Iran-US Negotiations Expected Soon: Pakistan Defence Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon.

Asif made these remarks on Monday, a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal.

The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on Saturday were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides. The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Asif said there had been a sense of satisfaction after the talks that there were no negative developments so far.

“Only positive progress has been observed,” he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.