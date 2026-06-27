ETV Bharat / international

New Zealand Minister Questions His Govt Over 'Changes' To NZ-India FTA Immigration Rules Restricting Entry Norms For Indians

Wellington: New Zealand Foreign Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has criticised the New Zealand National Party-led government over reported changes to immigration settings linked to the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), claiming the new changes in policy would impose stricter entry norms on Indian citizens compared to nationals from other FTA partner countries.

In a post on X on Thursday, Peters alleged that the government had made an "abrupt change of course" by introducing immigration changes that "target Indians and Indians alone".

"For six months, we have been warning that the India-New Zealand FTA would, under current policy settings, mean open slather immigration from India to New Zealand," Peters said. He claimed officials had raised concerns that the changes could affect New Zealand's bilateral relationship with India and its reputation as a place to do business and could potentially invite legal challenges or retaliation from New Delhi.

"Officials have warned Ministers that these changes could have impacts on our bilateral relationship with India and our reputation as a place to do business, and be open to legal challenge or retaliation from India. We have also seen evidence of officials discussing the importance of these changes not being publicly announced for fear of the Indian reaction," the post added.

Peters alleged that the changes approved by New Zealand's Immigration Minister included imposing a labour market and economic needs test for Indian citizens that does not apply to citizens of other relevant FTA partners, restricting Indian citizens from applying for temporary employment entry visas from within New Zealand, and providing different treatment regarding partners and children.