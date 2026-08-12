ETV Bharat / international

New York Woman Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Indians Into US Through Canada Border

New York: A New York woman has pleaded guilty to her role in an international smuggling conspiracy that illegally brought people, primarily from India, into the United States across its northern border. Stacey Taylor, 43, of Plattsburgh, New York, was involved in a failed human smuggling operation in January 2025 involving people from India who were illegally brought into the United States.

According to court documents, US Border Patrol agents stopped Taylor’s vehicle near Churubusco, New York, in the early morning hours of January 20, 2025, and discovered four men inside her vehicle.

Agents then determined that the four men -- three from India and one from Canada -- had just illegally crossed the US-Canadian border without inspection in freezing weather.

When law enforcement later examined Taylor’s cellphone, they found that she had received coordinates showing the individuals’ location and instructions to pick them up. The four men had illegally entered the United States on foot through a wooded area before getting into Taylor’s waiting vehicle. She then drove them away from the border and further into the US.