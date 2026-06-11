ETV Bharat / international

New York Renames Streets After Thierry Henry, Pele Ahead Of World Cup

New York: New York has honored two footballing greats by temporarily renaming streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the World Cup kickoff, according to the City Council.

The tournament -- co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico -- begins Thursday, and the final will be played next month at the MetLife Stadium, rebranded as the New York New Jersey Stadium, just outside the city.

Crowds gathered at West 50th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Manhattan to mark the unveiling of "Thierry Henry Way" by officials, according to videos posted to social media on Wednesday.

"Today, New York City honored one of the greatest to ever play the game," New York City Council Member Virginia Maloney wrote on Instagram.