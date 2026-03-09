ETV Bharat / international

NY Explosives Incident Investigated As IS-Inspired 'Terrorism': Police

In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to Manhattan's Upper East Side as New York City's police said they had identified a "suspicious device in a vehicle,” Sunday, March 8, 2026, in New York. ( AP )

New York: A weekend incident in New York at which an improvised explosive device was thrown near an anti-Islam protest is being investigated as an Islamic State group-inspired act of "terrorism," police said Monday.

Two men allegedly involved in throwing a nail bomb packed with TATP explosives during the protest near the New York mayor's residence were arrested and will face a complaint in criminal court later.

"I can confirm this morning that this is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, using another name for the Islamic State group.

She said it was not thought to be linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran. No one was hurt during the incident.

Two suspicious devices were thrown by a man identified by police as Emir Balat near the protest Saturday, led by a far-right influencer to oppose public Muslim prayer.

An AFP correspondent at the scene heard Balat shout "Allahu akbar" ("God is the greatest") during the incident, which is under investigation by counter-terrorism detectives.

On Sunday, the police bomb squad inspected a car connected to the men near to the scene of the incident.

Tisch said a suspicious device found in the vehicle tested negative for explosives.