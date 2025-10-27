ETV Bharat / international

'It Adds Up': New York's Cost Of Living Propels Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Bid

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (C) holds hands with US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at the end of a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City on October 26, 2025. ( AFP )

New York: A giant yellow banner on a busy expressway linking New York's Brooklyn and Queens boroughs proclaims: "Vote Zohran -- for a city we can afford."

The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, has propelled the unlikely Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani to the front of the Big Apple's mayoral race.

Early voting began Saturday and election day is November 4. Astronomical rents and housing scarcity are pervasive problems in America's most populous city of 8.5 million people where one in four people cannot afford life's essentials.

In June, the median New York rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time, according to the StreetEasy property site -- more than double the US average. Unregulated rents increased 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

Mamdani has said he wants to freeze rents for the two million rent-stabilized tenants whose housing increases are governed by the city, and build 200,000 additional homes in the next decade. Critics say his policies will deter maintenance and investment.

"Whatever you need to live in this city, that is not something that you should be priced out of," he said on the hugely popular Breakfast Club radio show.

"We can't let the market determine who gets to live that dignified life."

Under outgoing mayor Eric Adams, regulated rents have gone up 12.6 percent since he took over in 2022, approved by an independent board Mamdani could shake up.

"(Mamdani) realizes that everything is -- after Covid (and) inflation -- very expensive, and people feel strained," said Daniel Schlozman, an associate professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University. "He was speaking to those issues in ways that his leading rival Andrew Cuomo was not."

'Politics of affordability'