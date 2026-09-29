ETV Bharat / international

New US Policy To Restrict Visas Over Delays In Resolution Of Child Abduction Cases

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Meeting, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Thursday, July 23, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The United States on Monday said it will restrict visas for individuals and their immediate family members who obstruct the resolution of international parental child abduction cases.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement here, said that the policy would cover foreign government officials, judges, judicial administrators, and law enforcement officials.

“Today, I am announcing a new policy to restrict visa issuance to individuals responsible for, or complicit in, impeding the prompt resolution of international parental child abduction cases, as well as their immediate family members,” Rubio said. He said this policy gives the department a new accountability tool to press non-compliant countries to meet their obligations.

“The policy includes individuals who intentionally fail to implement or comply with laws, policies, or court orders to resolve these cases and return children to their country of habitual residence,” Rubio said. He said protecting American children abducted across international borders and reuniting them with their parents is a top priority for the Trump Administration.