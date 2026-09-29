New US Policy To Restrict Visas Over Delays In Resolution Of Child Abduction Cases
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the new policy gives the department a new accountability tool to press non-compliant countries to meet their obligations.
By PTI
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
Washington: The United States on Monday said it will restrict visas for individuals and their immediate family members who obstruct the resolution of international parental child abduction cases.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement here, said that the policy would cover foreign government officials, judges, judicial administrators, and law enforcement officials.
“Today, I am announcing a new policy to restrict visa issuance to individuals responsible for, or complicit in, impeding the prompt resolution of international parental child abduction cases, as well as their immediate family members,” Rubio said. He said this policy gives the department a new accountability tool to press non-compliant countries to meet their obligations.
“The policy includes individuals who intentionally fail to implement or comply with laws, policies, or court orders to resolve these cases and return children to their country of habitual residence,” Rubio said. He said protecting American children abducted across international borders and reuniting them with their parents is a top priority for the Trump Administration.
“When foreign government officials, judges, judicial administrators, law enforcement officials, and others intentionally obstruct the prompt resolution of these cases, they prolong family separations and block the return of children to the United States,” Rubio said.
He said the Department of State proactively works to prevent abductions and facilitate the quick and safe return of abducted children to their country of habitual residence.
“This policy will add another tool under US law to promote accountability when countries fail to meet their obligations under international law. We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all American children,” Rubio said.
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