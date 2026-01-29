ETV Bharat / international

New UK-China Border Security Pact To Crack Down On People Smuggling Gangs

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during the 2026 UK-China Business Council held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will clinch a new border security agreement with China to stem the flow of Chinese-made small boat parts used by smuggling gangs to illegally transport migrants into the UK, Downing Street said on Thursday. During his ongoing visit to Beijing this week, Starmer held "productive" talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to reset bilateral relations after a tense few years.

Besides the prospect of lower Scotch whisky export tariffs and visa-free travel for British travellers to China, both sides are set for the first joint UK-China law enforcement action before Chinese boats and engines can reach criminal networks in Europe.

“Organised immigration crime and the business model of the smuggling gangs go beyond borders, and our approach to shut them down must do the same," said Starmer, in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

“This deal will help us cut off the supply of boats at source – stopping crossings before lives are put at risk and restoring control to our borders. This is Britain back at the top table, delivering real results for the British people through our international relationships," he said.

According to official UK government statistics, more than 60 per cent of all engines used by smuggling gangs last year were found to be branded as Chinese-manufactured engines. Inflatable dinghies used in small boat crossings across the English Channel, often made using parts sourced in China, have been enabling gangs to pack ever larger numbers onto single vessels, with recent crossings carrying over 100 people in increasingly life-threatening conditions, Downing Street said.