ETV Bharat / international

New Talks Are 'Last Chance' For Iran To Forge Deal And Avoid Escalation Of US Strikes, Trump Says

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about military families, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump has played this hand before during the 5-month-old Iran war — but this time, he insists it's different. The president on Monday said that new talks between Washington and Tehran are the "last chance" for Iran to forge a deal and avoid an escalation of U.S. strikes on the country.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said he expects negotiations will focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and create a pathway for Iran to address the United States' concerns about its nuclear program. He told reporters they would likely learn about the status of the negotiations "today or tomorrow."

"The first phase is the opening of the straits. The second phase will be the denuclearization," the Republican president said. "And that will take a little while."

While Trump has reveled in the U.S. military decimating layers of Tehran's leadership and devastating its air force and navy, Iran is betting it can outlast Trump as he faces diminished stockpiles of munitions and the difficulty of executing a war that's unpopular with the American electorate ahead of November's midterm election.

Trump said he decided to hold off on ordering American forces to carry out new massive strikes against Iran at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He said a plan was in place for U.S. forces to carry out "the biggest attack since World War II" on Sunday. But he decided to scrap the plan and give diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from key Gulf leaders — including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — as well as at the request of unnamed Iranian officials.

But Trump reiterated that he's running out of patience with Iran. "This the last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said.

Earlier Monday, Trump had criticized Iran on social media as being "unbelievably duplicitous." His ire was raised by Iran claiming that its meetings with Oman on Monday were focused solely on establishing a temporary route for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for the global oil trade.

"They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with Oman," Trump grumbled.

Trump said whether "Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking" about preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump has threatened to escalate attacks on Iran only to edge away from his threats several times since the start of U.S. and Israel strikes on Feb. 28.

Asked by a reporter how Americans view him repeatedly making grim threats on Tehran before backing away, Trump responded that he's showing patience out of a consideration for Iranian life.

"I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," Trump said. He added, "Hopefully, they'll come to their senses."

Critics see Trump reaching for a reset button as a pattern

Trump may still come to the conclusion that a massive escalation in the conflict with Iran is necessary.

But critics say his hesitation also might reflect an unspoken understanding inside the administration that U.S. military might alone may not be enough to compel Iran to back down and bring an end to a now monthslong war that Trump had earlier downplayed as a weekslong excursion.

"I think what we're seeing here is a president who has an approach that's just rather erratic," said Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "At this point, he's trying to get us back to February. And I think if he could — if he had a big reset button he could hit — he would certainly take that option."

There have been several moments over the course of the conflict when Trump has demonstrated his proclivity for the bellicose only to back off at the last minute, while declaring his threats spurred progress: