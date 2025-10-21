ETV Bharat / international

New Ramanujan Scheme To Bring Budding Indian Scientists To London

London: A new Ramanujan Junior Researchers programme, backed by India’s Department for Science and Technology (DST), will bring some of the country’s brightest young theoretical physicists and mathematicians to the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS) for joint research.

Unveiled on the back of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent visit to India, the scheme is named in honour of celebrated Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan’s friendship with British mathematician G H Hardy. That collaboration had brought Ramanujan to England in 1913, with their joint insights now occupying a central place in modern mathematics.

“Our Ramanujan Junior Researchers programme will act as a bridge for the exchange of talents between two science superpowers,” said Dr Thomas Fink, the Director of LIMS.

“The work Ramanujan did with Hardy transformed the mathematical sciences. This, along with the success of our fellowships for theorists from Russia and Ukraine, has inspired us to welcome some of India’s brightest minds to join us in our rooms at the Royal Institution,” he said.

The campaign to secure government backing was spearheaded by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, with the support of Professor Krishnaswamy Vijayraghavan, former principal scientific advisor to the Government of India.

“The story of Hardy and Ramanujan reminds us that science advances not through isolation, but through friendship and dialogue,” said Doraiswami. “This programme will give young Indian scientists the same chance Ramanujan once had — to test their ideas in the world’s most stimulating environments,” he said.