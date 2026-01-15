ETV Bharat / international

New Law To Prioritise British Graduates Over Foreigners For NHS Training Posts

London: The British government has tabled a new law to prioritise UK-trained medical graduates for specialty training posts in the National Health Service (NHS), a move set to impact Indians as the largest group of internationally trained medics employed in the state-funded system.

Secretary of State for Health Wes Streeting tabled the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday to address what he described as the “catastrophic mismanagement” of the previous Conservative government.

Under the Labour government proposals, UK graduates will no longer be expected to compete with doctors from overseas for NHS training posts that lead to medical specialisations and expertise for new medics.

“British taxpayers spend 4 billion pounds training medics every year, so it makes little sense for many of them to then be left struggling to get speciality training places and fearing for their futures," said Streeting.

“The catastrophic mismanagement of the system by the previous administration has left UK graduates competing with doctors from around the world.

"To protect our investment and give them a path to become the next generation of NHS doctors, we are taking a number of measures including today introducing a bill to prioritise graduates from UK medical schools for specialty training places," he said.

The changes will be fast-tracked to apply to applicants from this year, which is expected to halve the number of doctors competing for each NHS specialty training post from four to two.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) was among the groups that had struck a note of caution ahead of the move. Indians have been consistently logged as the largest cohort of internationally trained medics employed in the NHS, making up 12,820 hospital doctors of June 2025.