ETV Bharat / international

'New Gold Standard': British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron As Historic India-UK FTA Comes Into Force

New Delhi: British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron described the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that came into effect on Wednesday as "a historic moment" that will unlock new opportunities for businesses, workers and consumers in both countries while significantly deepening the bilateral economic partnership.

Addressing a press conference on the agreement's implementation, Cameron said the FTA would deliver broad-based benefits across sectors by reducing tariffs, improving market access and making it easier for businesses of all sizes to operate in each other's markets.

"The UK-India FTA has come into effect today. It is a really exciting day and a historic moment for the modern UK-India partnership," Cameron said, adding that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by more than GBP 25 billion annually in the long run while boosting the combined GDP of both countries by nearly GBP 5 billion.

Cameron pointed out that import duties on Scotch whisky have been reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent from Wednesday and will decline further over time, making premium Scottish whisky significantly more affordable in India. Similarly, import duties on premium UK-built cars will begin falling under a new quota system, making iconic British automobile brands more accessible to Indian buyers.

Calling the agreement "the new gold standard of trade deals," Cameron said it is the most ambitious free trade agreement either country has implemented to date, covering 30 chapters on goods, services, procurement and other areas. She added that around 99 per cent of Indian goods entering the UK and approximately 90 per cent of tariff lines for UK exports to India would now benefit from duty-free or reduced-tariff access.

Infrastructure, clean energy, financial services, manufacturing, creative industries and consumer goods are among the sectors expected to gain significantly as the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into effect on Wednesday, reducing tariffs, expanding market access and easing business mobility between the two countries, Cameron said.

She said the enthusiasm surrounding the agreement had been evident among companies across the United Kingdom, ranging from large corporations to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). During a UK-wide roadshow held across six cities, British businesses expressed optimism about expanding into India as the deal lowers trade barriers and creates fresh export opportunities.