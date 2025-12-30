ETV Bharat / international

New Delhi Reaches Out: Why Jaishankar’s Bangladesh Visit Matters Now

Supporters hold portraits of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia outside the hospital where she died, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: India’s decision to send External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is far more than a gesture of condolence.

Coming amid political churn in Bangladesh and a perceptible cooling in bilateral ties after Sheikh Hasina’s exit from power, the visit marks New Delhi’s first high-level political outreach to Dhaka in months – and signals a deliberate attempt to reset engagement with a neighbour undergoing historic transition.

“The External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday evening reads. “He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, 2025.”

File - External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets with the members of the multi-party Parliamentarian delegations who recently represented India at the United Nations General Assembly, in New Delhi (ANI)

Zia, 80, who was Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, died early Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She had been suffering from chronic kidney conditions, decompensated liver diseases, unstable haemoglobin, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other age-related complications since 2021.

As news of her death broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to Zia’s family and the people of Bangladesh.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka,” Modi stated in a post on his X handle. “Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace.

Zia’s funeral will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, adjacent to Manik Mia Avenue, at 2 pm on Wednesday. She will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, the late President of Bangladesh Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Modi had earlier extended all possible help from India for Zia’s treatment to which the BNP had responded positively.