New Delhi Reaches Out: Why Jaishankar’s Bangladesh Visit Matters Now
Beyond condolences, Jaishankar’s visit reflects New Delhi’s attempt to recalibrate ties with Dhaka amid shifting political equations and growing regional competition
Published : December 30, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s decision to send External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is far more than a gesture of condolence.
Coming amid political churn in Bangladesh and a perceptible cooling in bilateral ties after Sheikh Hasina’s exit from power, the visit marks New Delhi’s first high-level political outreach to Dhaka in months – and signals a deliberate attempt to reset engagement with a neighbour undergoing historic transition.
“The External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday evening reads. “He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, 2025.”
Zia, 80, who was Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, died early Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She had been suffering from chronic kidney conditions, decompensated liver diseases, unstable haemoglobin, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other age-related complications since 2021.
As news of her death broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to Zia’s family and the people of Bangladesh.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka,” Modi stated in a post on his X handle. “Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace.
Zia’s funeral will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, adjacent to Manik Mia Avenue, at 2 pm on Wednesday. She will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, the late President of Bangladesh Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Modi had earlier extended all possible help from India for Zia’s treatment to which the BNP had responded positively.
By sending Jaishankar to Dhaka to attend the funeral of Zia, India has sent a rare goodwill gesture at a moment when ties between New Delhi and Dhaka are perceived to be strained or uncertain following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year.
India–Bangladesh ties have faced friction due to political shifts in Dhaka under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s interim government, issues around asylum for leaders, including that of Hasina in India, differing domestic priorities and attacks on the minority Hindu community in the eastern neighbour. While Bangladesh’s current interim leadership has engaged diplomatically, the broader political environment remains sensitive. Jaishankar’s presence therefore carries symbolic weight — showing respect not only for Zia personally but also for the historical relationship with Bangladesh.
Zia’s leadership was marked by both cooperation and contention with India – from cooperation on key economic links to disagreement over transit and connectivity issues in earlier decades. The decision to have Jaishankar attend her funeral recognises this complex legacy, signifying an Indian view that her contributions transcend political differences.
India’s presence at the funeral signals respect for Bangladesh’s political history and pluralism, beyond party lines. Zia led the BNP, traditionally seen as more cautious towards India compared with other political forces. A strong Indian delegation respects Bangladesh’s plural democratic traditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to engage across the spectrum.
India and Bangladesh share deep economic, cultural, and security ties. Attending the funeral underscores India’s commitment to ongoing engagement, even if electoral politics or internal shifts in Bangladesh alter the political landscape there. It reassures Dhaka that India values its neighbour’s stability and continuity.
Other countries, including Pakistan and China, have also expressed condolences and emphasised ties with Bangladesh following Zia’s death. However, India’s decisive diplomatic gesture ensures that it remains a central partner in Dhaka’s foreign policy considerations, counterbalancing outside influences.
“It (Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka) is certainly a good signal,” Pinak Ranjan Chakfravarty, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, told ETV Bharat. “Usually, ambassadors or high commissioners from other countries attend such state funerals. But for India to send the External Affairs Minister is very important. Bangladesh is an important neighbour.”
Jaishankar’s visit to Bangladesh for Zia’s funeral, ahead of parliamentary elections in that country scheduled for February 2026, is much more than a diplomatic courtesy. It is a strategic gesture that acknowledges past ties, respects Bangladesh’s sovereign political evolution, and signals India’s commitment to sustaining and deepening bilateral relations despite current strains.
At a moment of political transition in Dhaka, India’s nuanced diplomacy – blending respect for tradition with attention to future opportunities – aims to position the bilateral relationship on a footing that emphasises continuity, mutual respect, and shared regional interests.
