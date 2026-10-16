ETV Bharat / international

New China-North Korea Bridge Opens After More Than A Decade Of Delay

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, trucks flying Chinese flags are seen during the opening ceremony of the new China-North Korea Yalu River Bridge at the border between the two countries on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: A new bridge linking China and North Korea opened Thursday after more than a decade of delay, signaling deeper ties between the two countries. Officials from the two countries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of the New Yalu River Bridge, with trucks adorned with the national flags of China and North Korea waiting on the bridge.

Both countries said they expected that the four-lane, 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) crossing, which connects the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong to the North Korean city of Sinuiju, would further promote economic, trade and “people-to-people" exchanges.

“The relations between China and North Korea have entered a new stage, embarking on a new chapter,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a video address at the ceremony, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Li said that the crossing would become a new landmark symbolizing the two nations' traditional friendship. He hoped both sides would seize the opportunity of the opening to continue to enhance connectivity and explore potential for cooperation in border areas, Xinhua said.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song said in his video address that he was confident the bridge would “accelerate the advance for the prosperity of the two countries and the well-being of the peoples,” according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Bridge opens after a 12-year delay

The bridge initially was expected to enter use in 2014, when China had apparently completed construction on its side. But North Korea had not done corresponding work on its side at the time.

The absence of substantial work in Sinuiju fueled speculation that Pyongyang was wary of becoming more economically dependent on China or displeased with Beijing voting for United Nations resolutions toughening international sanctions on the North over its nuclear program. Some observers suggested North Korea and China also differed over the bridge's location.

The setback over the bridge prompted an unusually sharp report in the Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which quoted Dandong residents expressing frustration over delays in what they had hoped would be an economic boon for their border city.

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