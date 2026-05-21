ETV Bharat / international

New Anti-Hindu Hate Monitor Platform Launched In UK

London: A new platform to help document incidents of anti-Hindu hate incidents in the UK has been launched as part of efforts to address concerns of rising religiously motivated hate crimes in the country. The Anti-Hindu Hate Monitor (AHHM) is described as a working project under the Future of Faith Desk at the International Centre for Sustainability (ICfS) in London.

The think tank said the data collected by the new online platform launched this week will be used to engage with the UK Home Office, law enforcement, local authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

“This platform aims to support a collective voice within the Hindu community, helping to ensure that these issues are not faced in isolation,” ICfS said.

It builds on the group's report from last year entitled ‘Investigating the Perceptions of Anti-Hindu Hate and Discrimination in the UK’, which had identified a gap in systemic engagement with hate crimes and discrimination directed at Britain's Hindu community.

“Currently, there is no way of reporting these hate crimes, and I first raised this issue a few years ago at City Hall and it’s great that the community has come together and this has been developed,” said Krupesh Hirani, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow – a north-west London constituency that is home to the city’s largest Hindu community.

“My next task is to make sure that the data that’s being reported and monitored is recognised by the Metropolitan Police,” he said, calling on the community to make use of the new online tool.

Under official Home Office statistics released last October, religiously aggravated and racially motivated incidents registered a major spike led by anti-Muslim hate crimes at a record high of 4,478 offences (45 per cent), followed by 2,873 (29 per cent) anti-Jewish crimes.