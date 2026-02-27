ETV Bharat / international

Netflix Walks Away From Warner Bros Deal, Clearing The Path For Paramount

The Paramount logo is displayed above an entrance to Paramount Studios on February 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ( AFP )

New York: Netflix is declining to raise its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business, in a stunning move that effectively puts Paramount in a position to take over its storied Hollywood rival.

On Thursday, after Warner’s board announced that Skydance-owned Paramount’s offer was superior to the agreement it had previously struck with Netflix, the streaming giant said the new price it would have to pay to acquire Warner would make the deal “no longer financially attractive.”

“We believe we would have been strong stewards of Warner Bros.′ iconic brands," Netflix's co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a joint statement. "But this transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price.”

Sarandos and Peters also thanked Warner leadership. Warner had repeatedly backed the deal it struck with Netflix since December — and even when announcing that Paramount's latest offer was superior earlier Thursday, the company said its board stood by its previous recommendation in favor of Netflix.

Paramount and Warner did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Netflix's choice to walk away. Thursday's news arrived after Paramount upped its rival bid for the entire company to $31 per share, in addition to other revisions.

A Warner Bros. Discovery buyout would reshape Hollywood and the wider media landscape. And unlike Netflix — which only wanted to buy Warner's studio and streaming business for $27.75 per share — Paramount wants the entire company. That means HBO Max, cult-favorite titles like “Harry Potter” and even CNN could soon find themselves under a new roof.

Paramount’s CBS has seen significant editorial shifts, notably with the installation of Free Press founder Bari Weiss at CBS News, under new Skydance ownership. And if Paramount’s acquisition of Warner is successful, critics warn of similar changes at CNN.

A Paramount-Warner combo would also combine two of Hollywood’s five legacy studios that remain today, in addition to their theatrical channels. Beyond “Harry Potter,” Warner movies like “Superman,” “Barbie,” and “One Battle After Another” — as well as hit TV series like “The White Lotus” and “Succession” — would join Paramount’s content library.

Today, Paramount’s lineup of titles include “Top Gun,” “Titanic” and “The Godfather.” And beyond CBS, it owns networks like MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as the Paramount+ streaming service.