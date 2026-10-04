ETV Bharat / international

Hero Of Entire World: Netanyahu Speaks With Capt Machchhar; Invites Him, PM Modi To Light Independence Day Torch

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand-art sculpture at Puri Beach in honour of Captain Smit Machchhar ( IANS )

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) spoke with Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed extraordinary courage and helped save lives after being attacked by his Omani co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv during the September 30 terrorist attack, and praised his courage and composure during the confrontation inside the cockpit.

During the conversation, Netanyahu invited Captain Machchhar and his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day, calling the Indian pilot "a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel" and "a hero of the entire world". "I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world. I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during their telephonic conversation. Captain Machchhar, recounting what happened inside the cockpit, said the flight was proceeding normally when the co-pilot, who wanted to pray, suddenly attacked him. "It was a normal flight, and he wanted to pray, which is not out of the ordinary. While he was praying, out of respect, I was looking at the front, not at the back, and suddenly there was a big blow to the back of my head. My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something was not right. But then, after that, the blow kept coming, one after the other. And that's when I realised that it's not the aircraft; it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me," Captain Machchhar said. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. Describing his condition after the initial blows, Captain Machchhar said he attempted to stop the attacker, but his vision became severely blurred. "I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing. And I was completely blurred out. And at that point, the next feeling that I had was that the aircraft was sharply going down," Captain Machchhar said. "My memory is still in bits and pieces right now, but this is what I remember out of that time," he added.