Netanyahu Says Israel And Hamas Will Soon Begin Second Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday in Jerusalem that Israel and Hamas are “very shortly expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire,” after Hamas returns the remains of the last hostage being held in Gaza. Netanyahu made the comments during a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is visiting Israel.

Netanyahu stressed that the second phase of the ceasefire, the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza could begin as soon as the end of the month. Hamas is still holding the remains of Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer who was killed on Oct. 7, 2023 and whose body was taken to Gaza.

The second stage also includes deploying an international force to secure Gaza and forming a temporary Palestinian government to run day-to-day affairs under the supervision of an international board led by President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu says second phase will be challenging

The return of Gvili’s remains would mark the completion of the first phase of Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan. Hamas says it has not been able to reach all of the remains because they are buried under rubble left by Israel’s two-year offensive in Gaza. Israel has accused the militants of stalling and threatened to resume military operations or withhold humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Merz said Sunday that Germany is assisting with the implementation of the second phase by sending officers and diplomats to a U.S.-led civilian and military coordination center in southern Israel, and by sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Netanyahu said that few believed the first stage of the ceasefire could be achieved, and the second phase is just as challenging. “As I mentioned to the chancellor, there’s a third phase, and that is to deradicalize Gaza, something that also people believed was impossible. But it was done in Germany, it was done in Japan, it was done in the Gulf States. It can be done in Gaza, too, but of course Hamas has to be dismantled.”

Germany's support for Israel is unchanged, chancellor says

Merz said on Sunday that Germany will “always stand up for Israel’s existence and security,” after the atrocities of the Holocaust. “This is part of the unchanging core of our relationship. This applies today, it applies tomorrow, and it applies forever.”