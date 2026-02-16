ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Says All Enriched Uranium 'Has to Leave Iran'

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that any deal between the United States and Iran must involve the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran as well as Tehran's ability to enrich more.

His comments came as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Switzerland on Sunday for the second round of renewed nuclear talks with the United States later this week. At a speech in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said any agreement must include several elements.

"The first is that all enriched material has to leave Iran," he said.

"The second is that there should be no enrichment capability... dismantle the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place". The third, he said, was resolving the issue of ballistic missiles.