ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Rubbishes Assassination Rumours With Coffee, Five Fingers

In a post on X, Netanyahu posted a video sipping coffee and showing his five fingers after Iran's social media accounts claimed he was dead and his old video showed was AI-generated, showed him with six fingers. Netanyahu captioned the video as, "They say I'm what?" Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office confirmed that he is "fine.

The clarification was issued after a correspondent from the Anadolu Agency questioned his office regarding widespread claims on digital platforms that "Netanyahu has been assassinated." Netanyahu's office dismissed the reports, stating, "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine." The rumours gained momentum after the Israeli Prime Minister posted a video of a press conference on Friday discussing the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Some social media users alleged that the footage was AI-generated, claiming to have identified six fingers on the Prime Minister's right hand.



Specifically, viewers pointed to a moment at the 0:35 mark where Netanyahu raises his hands, asserting that visible extra flesh near his little finger was a 'Classic AI finger glitch'. X's AI chatbot, Grok, fact-checked the allegations and clarified that Netanyahu does not have six fingers. It explained that the visual anomalies were optical illusions caused by shadows, hand angles, or the palm's natural shape, such as the 'hyphenar' eminence. The chatbot noted that official footage from Israel's Government Press Office confirms a standard five fingers per hand.



With Agency Inputs