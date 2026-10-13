Netanyahu Fights For Political Survival As October 7 Casts A Long Shadow Over Upcoming Elections
Election are turning into a referendum on Netanyahu’s policies before and after the Hamas attack.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: As Israel heads into elections, national security continues to dominate the election discourse as Israelis look back to October 7, 2023—the day Hamas launched an attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading the right-wing Likud along with far-right Jewish parties, is fighting the election, scheduled for October 27, on the issue of Israel’s security. Israelis will elect all 120 members of the 26th Knesset, Israel's parliament.
Netanyahu projects himself as the only leader who can ensure Israel’s security, and as one who has waged a successful war against Hamas and Iran.
There is of course an inescapable irony in this claim because many Israeli experts, including retired military generals and officers, are critical of Netanyahu on this very same issue. They believe that the Hamas attack on October 7 was a big security failure, and that the war that Israel waged against Hamas in Gaza has not led to Hamas being completely uprooted as Netanyahu had promised.
The election is in fact turning out to be a referendum on Netanyahu’s militarism, his belief that Israel can beat back any foe through its military strength, and that diplomacy has no place in Israel’s policies.
Still, the growing isolation of Israel after its military operations in Gaza, which the United Nations has described as genocide, has raised questions about Netanyahu's methods. In September last year, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Critics within Israel believe that the outcome of Israel’s war in Gaza has not ensured Israel’s security, and that Hamas has survived Israel’s onslaught. More importantly, Israelis are demanding a national inquiry into the security failure that allowed the Hamas attack, which many Israelis consider an invasion.
Israelis, especially those whose family members died or were kidnapped by Hamas, are demanding an explanation and accountability for the major security lapse. Netanyahu, who has survived many political setbacks, now finds himself in a tight spot.
While ducking the demand for an inquiry into the October 7 episode, he projects the image of a leader who led Israel to victory over Hamas in Gaza, a claim that Israelis, experts and ordinary citizens, dispute. Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), who joined politics in 2022, leads the Yashar party and seeks to replace Netanyahu as prime minister. He told the Times of Israel in an interview that Netanyahu "exploits the basic fears of Israel’s Jewish population." He noted that these fears intensified after October 7.
Eisenkot, who lost his son 25-year-old Gal Meir Eisenkot, a soldier, in a battle in Gaza after October 7, has maintained that Netanyahu has exploited the fear factor in this election and is taking Israel in the wrong direction. 'He noted that Israel "must not allow him to perpetuate the culture of fear and lies that he has instilled.”
Eisenkot served as a minister in the Netanyahu cabinet and has an insider's view of how Netanyahu has handled the crisis. A large portion of Israel’s mainstream media and the opposition ranks are angry that Netanyahu has dodged the demand for an inquiry into the October 7 security lapse, which many of them feel was an unprecedented one in the history of Israel since its inception in 1948.
The October Council, which comprises the families of those killed on October 7 declared on the first anniversary of the attack that it wanted accountability. “For us, the upcoming election campaign will also centre on this question: Will the state of Israel investigate the failure, learn, and make corrections, or will it leave the biggest question marks in its history unanswered?”
Amos Harel, a military analyst for Israel's Haaretz newspaper, conceded that the Israeli Defence Forces and Shin Bet – the intelligence service – cannot escape blame for underestimating the capability of Hamas to launch a full-blown attack as they did on October 7, and for ignoring junior officers' warnings. He, however, thinks the buck stops with Netanyahu.
He argues, “…Netanyahu’s responsibility for the failure is sweeping. This is due both to the fact that he was prime minister for 13 of the 14 ½ years leading up to October 7 and to the divide-and-conquer policy vis-à-vis the West Bank and Gaza.” The implication is that Netanyahu was hard on the Palestinian Authority in West Bank and soft on Hamas, which was in power in Gaza.
The election of October 27 will be fought under the shadow of October 7 because Israelis believed they were living in the most secure state because of the IDF and its exemplary capability of repelling any terrorist attack. That faith in the armed forces has been shaken.
More importantly, the infallibility of Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence agency, has taken a beating too. Shin Bet and the IDF had believed that Hamas was a rag-tag terrorist organisation, and when it launched a full-scale military attack, they were caught off-guard. Netanyahu’s militaristic approach is based on the confidence that the Israeli army and intelligence were invulnerable.
It is Netanyahu’s overconfidence in the military might of Israel that has proved embarrassing for him. But the brash leader that he is, Netanyahu refused to accept the weaknesses and gaps in the military set-up. Eisenkot expressed his apprehension that Netanyahu’s politics will make Israel less democratic and less liberal. Israel has prided itself on being a shining example of a liberal democracy in a region where political regimes were notoriously undemocratic and authoritarian.
For Israeli, the October 28 elections will determine the politics of Israel and its future.