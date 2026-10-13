ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Fights For Political Survival As October 7 Casts A Long Shadow Over Upcoming Elections

An election campaign banner featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, hangs on fence ahead of Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 12. ( AP )

New Delhi: As Israel heads into elections, national security continues to dominate the election discourse as Israelis look back to October 7, 2023—the day Hamas launched an attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading the right-wing Likud along with far-right Jewish parties, is fighting the election, scheduled for October 27, on the issue of Israel’s security. Israelis will elect all 120 members of the 26th Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Netanyahu projects himself as the only leader who can ensure Israel’s security, and as one who has waged a successful war against Hamas and Iran.

There is of course an inescapable irony in this claim because many Israeli experts, including retired military generals and officers, are critical of Netanyahu on this very same issue. They believe that the Hamas attack on October 7 was a big security failure, and that the war that Israel waged against Hamas in Gaza has not led to Hamas being completely uprooted as Netanyahu had promised.

The election is in fact turning out to be a referendum on Netanyahu’s militarism, his belief that Israel can beat back any foe through its military strength, and that diplomacy has no place in Israel’s policies.

Still, the growing isolation of Israel after its military operations in Gaza, which the United Nations has described as genocide, has raised questions about Netanyahu's methods. In September last year, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Critics within Israel believe that the outcome of Israel’s war in Gaza has not ensured Israel’s security, and that Hamas has survived Israel’s onslaught. More importantly, Israelis are demanding a national inquiry into the security failure that allowed the Hamas attack, which many Israelis consider an invasion.

Israelis, especially those whose family members died or were kidnapped by Hamas, are demanding an explanation and accountability for the major security lapse. Netanyahu, who has survived many political setbacks, now finds himself in a tight spot.

While ducking the demand for an inquiry into the October 7 episode, he projects the image of a leader who led Israel to victory over Hamas in Gaza, a claim that Israelis, experts and ordinary citizens, dispute. Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), who joined politics in 2022, leads the Yashar party and seeks to replace Netanyahu as prime minister. He told the Times of Israel in an interview that Netanyahu "exploits the basic fears of Israel’s Jewish population." He noted that these fears intensified after October 7.