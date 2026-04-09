ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Ex-PM Oli, Ex-Home Minister Lekhak Released On Bail

Kathmandu: Nepal's former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were on Thursday released from custody on a personal recognisance bail, police said. Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Lennist), and Lekhak, a senior Nepali Congress leader, were arrested last month on charges of alleged involvement in suppressing the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 last year, in which 76 people died.

On Monday, a joint bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Binod Sharma and Sunil Kumar Pokharel ordered authorities to complete the investigation against Oli and Lekhak by Thursday or release them from custody.

Oli and Lekhak have been released on condition that they will be present before the authorities when required, Kathmandu Police spokesperson Pawan Kumar Bhattarai said.

Oli was handed over to his wife, Radhika Shakya, whereas 62-year-old Lekhak was handed over to his wife, Yashoda, said Bhattarai.