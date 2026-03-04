ETV Bharat / international

Nepalis Poised For Big Polls Seeking Sweeping Reforms

Kathmandu: Having just celebrated Holi, Nepalis across mountains to plains for another big occasion - the early general election. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, at the helm since Gen Z revolt felled KP Oli government last September, has urged all Nepalis to enthusiastically participate and elect new members of parliament.

Nearly 1 million Nepalis have already left the capital Kathmandu and returned to their towns and villages ahead of the polls, thanks to the generous amount of public holidays that the government announced soon after Holi and just in time for the 5 March polls!

Some 19 million Nepalis are expected to go to the polls tomorrow, Thursday, 05 March 2026, to elect 275 members of parliament.

Of them, 165 will be directly elected while 110 will be picked from proportional votes (aimed at electing representatives from across the society), as their parties secure. It will take days before the final results are known, although the Election Commission has pledged to speed things up.

There are nearly a million first-time voters who will have to choose their representative from among 3400 candidates belonging to over 60 political parties.

The consequential early election, sparked by #GenZRevolt last September, will see a head-to-head contest between Nepal’s traditional old guard, such as CPN-UML’s KP Oli, and the new ones like Balendra Shah, former Kathmandu mayor and a rap star, and Rabi Lamichhane, a former TV show host currently facing scandalous cooperatives fraud charges.

Both represent the RSP, formed shortly before the last general election in 2022, but emerged as the fourth largest force.