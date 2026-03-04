Nepalis Poised For Big Polls Seeking Sweeping Reforms
Soon after celebrating the Holi festival, Nepali towns and villages continue to remain festive as voters return home in droves to cast their ballots.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Kathmandu: Having just celebrated Holi, Nepalis across mountains to plains for another big occasion - the early general election. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, at the helm since Gen Z revolt felled KP Oli government last September, has urged all Nepalis to enthusiastically participate and elect new members of parliament.
Nearly 1 million Nepalis have already left the capital Kathmandu and returned to their towns and villages ahead of the polls, thanks to the generous amount of public holidays that the government announced soon after Holi and just in time for the 5 March polls!
Some 19 million Nepalis are expected to go to the polls tomorrow, Thursday, 05 March 2026, to elect 275 members of parliament.
Of them, 165 will be directly elected while 110 will be picked from proportional votes (aimed at electing representatives from across the society), as their parties secure. It will take days before the final results are known, although the Election Commission has pledged to speed things up.
There are nearly a million first-time voters who will have to choose their representative from among 3400 candidates belonging to over 60 political parties.
The consequential early election, sparked by #GenZRevolt last September, will see a head-to-head contest between Nepal’s traditional old guard, such as CPN-UML’s KP Oli, and the new ones like Balendra Shah, former Kathmandu mayor and a rap star, and Rabi Lamichhane, a former TV show host currently facing scandalous cooperatives fraud charges.
Both represent the RSP, formed shortly before the last general election in 2022, but emerged as the fourth largest force.
But memories of what happened just six months ago continue to haunt Nepalis. At least 77 Nepalis lost their lives, and public and private properties worth early 1 billion dollars were destroyed during the September uprising.
While senior leaders like Oli and former Maoist supreme Prachanda are selling their maturity and past contributions, such as the 2015 constitution, deals with India and China and ongoing infrastructure projects, new parties such as the Rastriya Swatantra Party are promising better governance and economic overhauls among scores of other things.
Overall, the younger leaders are promising seismic changes in the country of nearly 30 million. Of them, several million have migrated abroad, such as to the now-war-torn Persian Gulf region, where an estimated two million Nepalis work for hard cash needed to support their families back home.
Candidates like Shah and Lamichhane have travelled across towns and villages to rally the masses behind them. They went to the extent of dancing before a jubilant crowd in Kathmandu last week.
Not to be outdone, KP Oli has left no stone unturned to woo his voters. And younger leaders like the Nepali Congress’s Gagan Thapa – nudged by the Gen Z wave – have taken matters in their own hands, bypassing older leaders like Sher Bahadur Deuba and promising massive socio-political and economic reforms in the South Asian nation heavily dependent on remittances sent by its people toiling abroad.
The rapper-cum-ex-mayor Shah’s party, the RSP, Gagan Thapa’s just-transformed Nepali Congress and Oli’s UML, followed by Prachanda-led NCP, are expected to go neck-to-neck in the polls. But whoever emerges victorious, it will be hard to form a coalition unless one party wins a clear majority.