Nepali Student Slain In Gaza Cremated At The Mahakali River Bank With State Honours
Bipin Joshi's coffin reached his hometown in western Nepal just when many Nepalis prepared to observe one of their biggest festivals.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
Kathmandu: Hours after the coffin carrying the last remains of Nepali student Bipin Joshi reached his hometown in far-western Nepal, Bhimdattanagar, he was cremated with state honours. The town sits near the Nepal-India border, adjoining the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.
Although Nepalis hoped to see him return alive from the Hamas captivity, that was not to be. It was revealed just last week, on October 13, that he was possibly killed just a few weeks after he was held hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack. Israeli officials said this week that forensic tests showed he died of gunshot injuries to his head.
Then just 22 years old, Bipin was part of a group of agricultural students from western Nepal flown to Israel for training in advanced agriculture skills and techniques.
The Israel Defence Force confirmed his death nearly 740 days after his abduction from Kubbuz Alumim, located near the Gaza border. Ten other Nepali students who had gone to Israel as part of the "Learn and Earn Programme" were killed during the Hamas attack. Five were injured, one had escaped unhurt.
The news of Joshi's demise shocked the entire Nepal, including his parents, Mahananda and Padma, and his younger sister, Pushpa, who were eagerly awaiting his safe release from Hamas captivity. The entire town of Bhimdattanagar mourned his death in captivity and subsequent coffin homecoming during one of Nepal's biggest festivals.
Soon after, his body was flown to his hometown, and senior Nepali officials accompanied the coffin carrying Joshi. Also present were senior Israeli embassy officials posted in Nepal, including the ambassador, Shmulik Arie Bass, and his wife, Peleg. Repeating their call to the late Bipin Joshi as one of their own, they tried their best to comfort Joshi's parents and sister.
In the months and weeks leading to the recent hostage release, Israel had flown his mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, to Israel and to the United Nations headquarters in New York to press for the safe release of all the hostages, including Joshi.
On Tuesday morning, when Joshi's body was taken to the banks of the Mahakali (Sarada) River, hundreds of his neighbours, their heads downcast, joined his funeral procession. Prior to the funeral preparations, Joshi's parents and sister broke down uncontrollably as his body was laid onto the traditional bamboo-made carrier, according to a local journalist, Krishna Singh Dhami, who witnessed the "sorry sight".
Shocked by the news of Joshi's death, many of his neighbours had also refrained from lighting oil lamps and electric lights for Laxmi Puja, observed on Monday evening.
At the Mahakali bank, once his body was laid on the wooden pyre, the local chief district officer draped Nepal's national flag over his body. An Israeli embassy official who accompanied Joshi all the way to the funeral site put Israel's national flag over it. Before his father, Mahananda, aided by one of Joshi's cousin's lit the pyre, a contingent of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) personnel offered the official salute.
Soon after Joshi's coffin was flown into Kathmandu from Tel Aviv on Monday evening, Prime Minister Sushila Koirala had draped Nepal's flag over his body. Describing Joshi as a brave Nepali, she remarked: Bipin’s courage and bravery are a matter of pride for every Nepali. He is a son of Nepal, a son of every mother. We will never forget him. He lives in our hearts.”
Soon after Joshi was taken hostage, Nepal began stepping up diplomatic efforts, including seeking help from Qatari and Egyptian authorities, to secure his release. Yet all efforts failed – for Israeli officials suspect he could have died not so long after he was taken hostage. At the funeral procession headed for the holy banks of the Mahakali, a tributary of the Ganga, several youth held placards that read: "We are sorry, Bipin. We failed..."