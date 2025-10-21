ETV Bharat / international

Nepali Student Slain In Gaza Cremated At The Mahakali River Bank With State Honours

Kathmandu: Hours after the coffin carrying the last remains of Nepali student Bipin Joshi reached his hometown in far-western Nepal, Bhimdattanagar, he was cremated with state honours. The town sits near the Nepal-India border, adjoining the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Although Nepalis hoped to see him return alive from the Hamas captivity, that was not to be. It was revealed just last week, on October 13, that he was possibly killed just a few weeks after he was held hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack. Israeli officials said this week that forensic tests showed he died of gunshot injuries to his head.

Then just 22 years old, Bipin was part of a group of agricultural students from western Nepal flown to Israel for training in advanced agriculture skills and techniques.

The Israel Defence Force confirmed his death nearly 740 days after his abduction from Kubbuz Alumim, located near the Gaza border. Ten other Nepali students who had gone to Israel as part of the "Learn and Earn Programme" were killed during the Hamas attack. Five were injured, one had escaped unhurt.

The news of Joshi's demise shocked the entire Nepal, including his parents, Mahananda and Padma, and his younger sister, Pushpa, who were eagerly awaiting his safe release from Hamas captivity. The entire town of Bhimdattanagar mourned his death in captivity and subsequent coffin homecoming during one of Nepal's biggest festivals.

Soon after, his body was flown to his hometown, and senior Nepali officials accompanied the coffin carrying Joshi. Also present were senior Israeli embassy officials posted in Nepal, including the ambassador, Shmulik Arie Bass, and his wife, Peleg. Repeating their call to the late Bipin Joshi as one of their own, they tried their best to comfort Joshi's parents and sister.