ETV Bharat / international

Van Crashes On Mountain Road In Nepal, 10 Killed And 5 Injured

Representational Image ( IANS )

Kathmandu: A passenger van veered off a mountain road in Nepal on Thursday, and at least 10 people were killed and five were injured in the crash, police said.

The van rolled about 700 meters (2,300 feet) off the road before stopping on a slope near the village of Bhimphedi, about 60 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

Police from a nearby station were able to take the survivors to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the wreck was not clear, but police were investigating.