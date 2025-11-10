ETV Bharat / international

Nepal To Seek Logistic Support From India For Upcoming General Election

Kathmandu: Nepal’s electoral body on Monday said that it will approach neighbouring countries, mainly India, to seek logistic support for the upcoming general election. “The Election Commission has sent its demand list to the government to be handed over to the neighbouring countries, India and China, through diplomatic channels,” acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said, talking to PTI.

During a meeting with government officials and the commission staff, the representatives from the two countries have expressed their willingness to extend logistic support for elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

A couple of weeks ago, there was a meeting between the government and representatives of diplomatic missions and development partners, in which Prime Minister Sushila Karki had sought their support for the upcoming elections.

India had provided 200 vehicles as logistic support to the Nepalese government during the general election in 2022, which were utilised by the Election Commission and the various security agencies.