ETV Bharat / international

Nepal To Raise Issue Of Climate-Induced Disasters At Inter-Parliamentary Union

Kathmandu: Nepal will raise the issue of climate-induced disasters at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) being held in Tanzania, Speaker of the House of Representatives Dol Prasad Aryal said on Friday.

Aryal will leave for Tanzania on Sunday to participate in the 153rd General Assembly of the IPU. The speakers from 183 countries will attend the meeting. He will be leading a seven-member delegation.

Talking to the media on Friday, Aryal said Nepal will present an Emergency Resolution at the meeting highlighting climate-induced disasters. He said that Nepal is coordinating with more than 50 countries through the Foreign Ministry for the resolution.

“I will use the assembly to highlight the impacts of climate change internationally,” he said. "Although Nepal has made a negligible contribution to global carbon emissions, it has suffered significant losses from climate-related disasters. I will raise the issue before speakers and lawmakers from around the world.”