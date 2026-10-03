Nepal To Raise Issue Of Climate-Induced Disasters At Inter-Parliamentary Union
Speaker of House of Representatives Dol Prasad Aryal said that Nepal is coordinating with more than 50 countries through the Foreign Ministry for the resolution.
By PTI
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal will raise the issue of climate-induced disasters at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) being held in Tanzania, Speaker of the House of Representatives Dol Prasad Aryal said on Friday.
Aryal will leave for Tanzania on Sunday to participate in the 153rd General Assembly of the IPU. The speakers from 183 countries will attend the meeting. He will be leading a seven-member delegation.
Talking to the media on Friday, Aryal said Nepal will present an Emergency Resolution at the meeting highlighting climate-induced disasters. He said that Nepal is coordinating with more than 50 countries through the Foreign Ministry for the resolution.
“I will use the assembly to highlight the impacts of climate change internationally,” he said. "Although Nepal has made a negligible contribution to global carbon emissions, it has suffered significant losses from climate-related disasters. I will raise the issue before speakers and lawmakers from around the world.”
Aryal plans to seek global support for climate justice, citing issues raised by Prime Minister Balendra Shah at the UN General Assembly session last month.
He also said that one of the goals of participating in the IPU General Assembly was to demonstrate to the global community that Nepal's parliament is highly inclusive. More than 37 per cent of its members are under 40 years old, and it includes a significant representation of lawmakers from marginalised communities, he added.
Also Read: