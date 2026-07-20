ETV Bharat / international

Nepal To Mint New Coins, Removes Controversial Map From One-Rupee Coin

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has approved minting newly designed coins, removing the country's controversial map that included Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani from the one-rupee coin.

Nepal claims that Lipulekh and Kalapani are its territories, whereas India maintains that the territories belong to it. Nepal's then K P Oli-led government in May 2020 included the territories, including Kalapani and Lipulekh, in its official map. Sources said the Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the minting of newly designed one-rupee and two-rupee coins by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB).

As per the cabinet's decision, Nepal’s new political map will be removed from the one-rupee coin, they said.

The redesigned one-rupee coin will replace the controversial map of Nepal, which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, with the image of the Lo Ghyakar Monastery, located in Marang village of Mustang, they said. The monastery is considered one of the oldest monasteries in Nepal.

However, the two-rupee coin will retain the map printed earlier, according to cabinet sources.

Commenting on the development, the Nepali Communist Party's senior leader Bhim Rawal on Sunday criticised the government’s decision to remove the new political map from the one-rupee coin, calling it a serious move against Nepal's territorial integrity.