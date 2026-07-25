Nepal To Deploy Surveillance Drones Along Its Southern Border To Boost Security: Home minister
Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Gurung said the government is making efforts towards resolving the problems related to maintaining law and order on the southern border
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal is preparing to deploy advanced infrared surveillance drones along its southern border to boost security, Home Minister Ramesh Gurung said on Friday. He made these remarks while responding to lawmakers' questions during a meeting of the National Assembly's Federal Empowerment and National Concern Committee.
Nepal's Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, along with Armed Police Force Chief Narayandutta Paudel and several lawmakers, attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Gurung said the government has identified problems that surfaced in Nepal's southern border through "on-spot visits and sting operations", and necessary measures have already been carried out to resolve these issues. The government is making efforts towards resolving the problems related to maintaining law and order and peace on the southern border, he added.
The home minister also said that the government is preparing to deploy advanced equipment, including infrared drones, to secure its southern border. He said that security personnel alone cannot ensure law and order in the border areas, adding that the government is committed to providing the necessary resources and equipment to the forces.
Upper House legislators also alleged that locals residing in border areas were facing problems because of the behaviour of the Indian border security forces. Nepal and India share an open international border that is over 1,751 km.
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