ETV Bharat / international

Nepal To Deploy Surveillance Drones Along Its Southern Border To Boost Security: Home minister

Kathmandu: Nepal is preparing to deploy advanced infrared surveillance drones along its southern border to boost security, Home Minister Ramesh Gurung said on Friday. He made these remarks while responding to lawmakers' questions during a meeting of the National Assembly's Federal Empowerment and National Concern Committee.

Nepal's Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, along with Armed Police Force Chief Narayandutta Paudel and several lawmakers, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Gurung said the government has identified problems that surfaced in Nepal's southern border through "on-spot visits and sting operations", and necessary measures have already been carried out to resolve these issues. The government is making efforts towards resolving the problems related to maintaining law and order and peace on the southern border, he added.