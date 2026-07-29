ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Tiger Population Goes Up To 429, Nearly Tripling In 16 Years

Kathmandu: In some good news on the conservation front, Nepal's tiger population has continued to grow, mirroring similar trends among some other South Asian countries like India and Bangladesh.

Nepal’s tiger survey results, unveiled on Wednesday, marking Global Tiger Day, showed an estimated 429 tigers, up from 355 in 2022, dwelling in and around five national parks across southern Nepal, bordering India.

Chitwan National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site spanning 952.63 square kilometers, has the highest number of tigers at 145, followed by Bardiya National Park with 112 tigers.

That means that Nepal has seen an increase of 74 tigers since they were last counted in 2022, when the South Asian country had successfully achieved the global target of more than doubling the big cats’ population from just 121 in 2010 to 355 in 2022.

“The tiger population across southern Nepal appears very healthy, plus their prey population growth and distribution trends look good,” said Haribhadra Acharya, chief ecologist at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, which led the survey with support from several international conservation organisations.

“One interesting discovery this time is that tigers love peaceful spaces in forests as opposed to areas disturbed by human activities. As long as they are peaceful and undisturbed by human activity, they don’t mind settling in new habitats even if they are outside the protected areas.”

Acharya noted that several of the 429 tigers photographed in Nepal’s parks might be criss-crossing the Nepal-India border “as some of their jungle territories might be overlapping across the two countries” regardless of the political boundary dividing the two nations.

He said, “Like elephants and rhinos, the tigers don’t care about national boundaries. As they are transboundary animals, they keep crossing the borders.”

South Asia has the highest number of wild tigers in the world, with India home to 3,682 tigers, which is 70 to 75 per cent of the total global tiger population.

As a result, conservation efforts in this region are critical to sustaining the world's tiger population

At the same time, challenges to conservation remain in the region from growing human-animal conflict, infrastructure development eating into tiger habitats, apart from the ongoing risk of illegal poaching and shrinking prey

Tigers have already gone extinct in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but their population is also growing in both Bhutan and Bangladesh, which have 131 and 189 tigers, respectively.

In Bangladesh, the tiger population is concentrated in the swamps and mangroves of the Sundarbans.

Still, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku was quoted as saying in the Daily Star that the population is not sufficient to protect the species.