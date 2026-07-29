Nepal's Tiger Population Goes Up To 429, Nearly Tripling In 16 Years
But challenges of habitat fragmentation and human-animal conflict remain.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Kathmandu: In some good news on the conservation front, Nepal's tiger population has continued to grow, mirroring similar trends among some other South Asian countries like India and Bangladesh.
Nepal’s tiger survey results, unveiled on Wednesday, marking Global Tiger Day, showed an estimated 429 tigers, up from 355 in 2022, dwelling in and around five national parks across southern Nepal, bordering India.
Chitwan National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site spanning 952.63 square kilometers, has the highest number of tigers at 145, followed by Bardiya National Park with 112 tigers.
That means that Nepal has seen an increase of 74 tigers since they were last counted in 2022, when the South Asian country had successfully achieved the global target of more than doubling the big cats’ population from just 121 in 2010 to 355 in 2022.
“The tiger population across southern Nepal appears very healthy, plus their prey population growth and distribution trends look good,” said Haribhadra Acharya, chief ecologist at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, which led the survey with support from several international conservation organisations.
“One interesting discovery this time is that tigers love peaceful spaces in forests as opposed to areas disturbed by human activities. As long as they are peaceful and undisturbed by human activity, they don’t mind settling in new habitats even if they are outside the protected areas.”
Acharya noted that several of the 429 tigers photographed in Nepal’s parks might be criss-crossing the Nepal-India border “as some of their jungle territories might be overlapping across the two countries” regardless of the political boundary dividing the two nations.
He said, “Like elephants and rhinos, the tigers don’t care about national boundaries. As they are transboundary animals, they keep crossing the borders.”
South Asia has the highest number of wild tigers in the world, with India home to 3,682 tigers, which is 70 to 75 per cent of the total global tiger population.
As a result, conservation efforts in this region are critical to sustaining the world's tiger population
At the same time, challenges to conservation remain in the region from growing human-animal conflict, infrastructure development eating into tiger habitats, apart from the ongoing risk of illegal poaching and shrinking prey
Tigers have already gone extinct in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but their population is also growing in both Bhutan and Bangladesh, which have 131 and 189 tigers, respectively.
In Bangladesh, the tiger population is concentrated in the swamps and mangroves of the Sundarbans.
Still, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku was quoted as saying in the Daily Star that the population is not sufficient to protect the species.
"If we do not take effective initiatives now and fail to raise public awareness, this species will face an even deeper crisis in the future," he said.
Writing in the Daily Star newspaper in Bangladesh, Dr Reza Khan, a wildlife biologist with experience in Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, called for “political commitment” as something “indispensable”.
He wrote: “Roads, bridges and other infrastructure can be completed within the lifespan of a government. Wildlife recovery cannot … The most meaningful promise we can make is not to demand rapid increases in tiger numbers, but to protect the Sundarbans (forests) so that future generations inherit a forest where Bengal tigers can survive and thrive.”
Ghana Shyam Gurung, country representative of WWF Nepal, which supported the survey, described Nepal’s recent success in boosting Nepal’s tiger population as “a collective conservation achievement that reflects the contributions of local communities, the visionary approach of Government of Nepal's leadership and the support of the conservation fraternity”.
Nepal, too, is grappling with the problem of human-animal conflict, with 38 people killed in tiger attacks in southern Nepal in a space of four years, between 2019 and 2023.
Park authorities captured at least 15 tigers involved in attacks and kept them in captivity in various national parks and in the Central Zoo in Kathmandu.
The Nepali government has even proposed a plan for a safari park for tourists near Chitwan park to house " problem" tigers after human attacks. But the plan has proved controversial due to the financial sustainability of such a facility.
Dil Bahadur Purja Pun, warden of Chitwan park, said further growth in the tiger population should mean additional responsibility for park rangers plus the people living nearby.
“In recent years, human-wildlife conflicts are on the decline, yet accidents do happen sometimes,” he said, adding: “Our new challenge will be to make sure that no conflict occurs in the future.”
Across South Asia, though, concerns remain over shrinking habitats stemming from deforestation to make way for towns, real estate or infrastructure.
Acharya, the DNPWC chief ecologist, noted that the level of awareness among people living near the parks about risky behaviours has grown in recent years.
“The people, particularly ladies, venturing into forests for fodder, ferns and mushrooms are aware that tigers typically attack four-footed animals and not two-footed. Now they are aware that they should not bow down while collecting their stuff.”
Acknowledging the challenges, Gurung of WWF Nepal stressed the need to ensure that people and the wildlife can thrive together. One way of making that happen, he said, would be to invest in “effective coexistence programs” through which “Nepal can continue to offer a powerful model for other tiger range countries."