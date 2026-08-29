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Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches 616; 11-Member Indian Team In Disaster-Hit Nation To Assist Local Authorities

An 11-member Indian team which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following the massive flash floods.

Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches 616; 11-Member Indian Team In Disaster-Hit Nation To Assist Local Authorities
An area covered in thick mud and debris as people walk past damaged structures following the devastating flash floods at Devighat village in Nuwakot district of Nepal (PTI Photo)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 616 on Saturday, after rescue personnel recovered bodies of dozens of missing persons. As per official sources, nearly 2000 people still remain 'untraceable' following the flash floods that swept through Rasuwa and other parts of the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, the death toll from the flash floods has risen to 616, with at least 1924 people still missing as of 6 AM on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.

Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued on a war footing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, continuing its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Nepal, India on Saturday sent another Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected.

Moreover, an 11-member team from India reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following the disaster. The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, Indian embassy sources informed.

As per the sources, the team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on an immense level.

On Friday, the NDRRMA said rising water levels at the flash flood site increased the risk of another flood in the area. The Nepal government said it wants to "prioritise" maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain. However, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the government is ready to take international assistance in difficult cases, where special technical skills are required for extremely complex physical structures.

Nepal has also requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-hit areas. The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.

Also Read:

  1. Rescuers Retrieve Flood Survivors Caked In Mud As Death Toll In Nepal-China Border Disaster Climbs
  2. India Sends Third Tranche Of Relief Supplies To Nepal

TAGGED:

NEPAL FLOOD UPDATE
NEPAL POLICE
INDIA MEA
NEPAL RESCUE RELIEF OPERATIONS
NEPAL FLASH FLOODS

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