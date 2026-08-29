ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches 616; 11-Member Indian Team In Disaster-Hit Nation To Assist Local Authorities

An area covered in thick mud and debris as people walk past damaged structures following the devastating flash floods at Devighat village in Nuwakot district of Nepal ( PTI Photo )

New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 616 on Saturday, after rescue personnel recovered bodies of dozens of missing persons. As per official sources, nearly 2000 people still remain 'untraceable' following the flash floods that swept through Rasuwa and other parts of the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, the death toll from the flash floods has risen to 616, with at least 1924 people still missing as of 6 AM on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.