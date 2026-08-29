Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches 616; 11-Member Indian Team In Disaster-Hit Nation To Assist Local Authorities
An 11-member Indian team which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following the massive flash floods.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 616 on Saturday, after rescue personnel recovered bodies of dozens of missing persons. As per official sources, nearly 2000 people still remain 'untraceable' following the flash floods that swept through Rasuwa and other parts of the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.
According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, the death toll from the flash floods has risen to 616, with at least 1924 people still missing as of 6 AM on Saturday.
रसुवा जिल्लामा आएको बाढी सम्बन्धी अपडेट (मितिः २०८३/०५/१३ गते ०७:०० बजेसम्म) pic.twitter.com/6ZxwyFyGoC— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 29, 2026
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.
According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.
The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.
Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued on a war footing on Saturday.
Continuing HADR efforts in Nepal.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 29, 2026
An Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft has departed with 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected.#Nepal #HADR #HADROps #IndiaNepal #NeighbourhoodFirst@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/UuOZWbxRW3
Meanwhile, continuing its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Nepal, India on Saturday sent another Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected.
Moreover, an 11-member team from India reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following the disaster. The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, Indian embassy sources informed.
As per the sources, the team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on an immense level.
पोर्टेबल जेनेरेटर सेट, डिग्निटी किट, खाद्यान्न प्याकेट तथा पानी शुद्धीकरण गर्ने ट्याब्लेटहरू सहितको राहत सामग्रीको तेस्रो खेप विज्ञान, प्रविधि तथा नवप्रवर्तन मन्त्री श्री महावीर पुनलाई हस्तान्तरण गरिएको छ।— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 29, 2026
टनेल रेस्क्यु अपरेशनका लागि ११ सदस्यीय चिकित्सक, प्यारामेडिक्स तथा रेकी… https://t.co/SlXqUeVgbR
On Friday, the NDRRMA said rising water levels at the flash flood site increased the risk of another flood in the area. The Nepal government said it wants to "prioritise" maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain. However, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the government is ready to take international assistance in difficult cases, where special technical skills are required for extremely complex physical structures.
Nepal has also requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-hit areas. The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.
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