ETV Bharat / international

Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods: Death Toll Mounts To 469, Nearly 300 Indians Still 'Not Contactable'

People walk through knee-deep mud in a residential area following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Nuwakot ( ANI Videograb )

New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 469, according to the latest update from Nepal Police, as rescue teams continue searching for missing people and recovering bodies from areas hit by the massive torrent of water, mud and debris.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.

The floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse sent a huge surge downstream through central Nepal. The disaster devastated settlements, swept away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaged hydropower projects.

The latest figures mark a sharp rise from the 389 deaths reported in Nepal on Thursday. The earlier combined death toll for Nepal and Tibet stood at 392, including three deaths reported in neighbouring Tibet.

Rescue operations are continuing across the affected districts, but damaged roads, washed-away bridges, thick deposits of mud and debris and the difficult mountain terrain are making the operation extremely challenging. Helicopters, drones, heavy machinery and ground teams are being used to search isolated settlements, riverbanks and downstream areas.

A major concern is the possibility of another flood. As per reports, a new barrier lake has formed near the source of the Bhote Koshi river system, prompting authorities to warn that a breach could send another surge of water downstream.

Chinese authorities estimated that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the new lake by Thursday morning. Another 3 million cubic metres could potentially flow into it over the following three days, increasing concerns that the natural barrier could give way.

The lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, which originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system. Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said it had received information about the lake from Chinese authorities and warned of continued flood risks in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river areas, PTI reported citing official sources.

The department urged people to stay away from riverbanks and remain in safe locations. Travellers, security personnel and search-and-rescue teams were also advised to remain alert.

Chinese authorities are monitoring the lake and carrying out flood simulations and risk assessments. A Chinese rescue team equipped with communication and detection equipment has reached Gyirong to assess the blockage upstream. Officials fear that a breach could cause a secondary disaster and further complicate rescue operations.

The disaster has also triggered an urgent effort by India to trace its nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs said 290 Indian nationals remained uncontactable, while 84 Indians had been rescued, including 63 workers employed at the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydropower project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu.

Around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibet side have also sought help for evacuation, according to the MEA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said urgent efforts were being made to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the flood-hit areas. He said the ministry was coordinating with Nepal, other ministries, state governments, tour operators and relevant authorities.

India has also increased its relief assistance to Nepal. After sending 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material on Wednesday, India sent another 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets on Thursday in a military transport aircraft. This took the total assistance dispatched to Nepal to 47.5 tonnes.

Nepal authorities had earlier reported 910 people missing in the country, while Chinese authorities reported 558 missing in Tibet, taking the combined figure on the two sides of the border to 1,468. The figures are being revised as rescue teams reach more affected areas and authorities verify reports.

Nepal Police had said 796 people, including 50 foreigners, were rescued from affected areas by helicopters, while another 796 were evacuated by land. The police did not specify the nationalities of the foreigners.