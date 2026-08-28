Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods: Death Toll Mounts To 469, Nearly 300 Indians Still 'Not Contactable'
Search and rescue operations continued for the third day in flash flood-hit Nepal with the mobilisation of 7451 security personnel, including 2391 Nepal Army personnel.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 469, according to the latest update from Nepal Police, as rescue teams continue searching for missing people and recovering bodies from areas hit by the massive torrent of water, mud and debris.
In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.
According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.
Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.
So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.
Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.
The floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse sent a huge surge downstream through central Nepal. The disaster devastated settlements, swept away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaged hydropower projects.
The latest figures mark a sharp rise from the 389 deaths reported in Nepal on Thursday. The earlier combined death toll for Nepal and Tibet stood at 392, including three deaths reported in neighbouring Tibet.
Rescue operations are continuing across the affected districts, but damaged roads, washed-away bridges, thick deposits of mud and debris and the difficult mountain terrain are making the operation extremely challenging. Helicopters, drones, heavy machinery and ground teams are being used to search isolated settlements, riverbanks and downstream areas.
A major concern is the possibility of another flood. As per reports, a new barrier lake has formed near the source of the Bhote Koshi river system, prompting authorities to warn that a breach could send another surge of water downstream.
Chinese authorities estimated that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the new lake by Thursday morning. Another 3 million cubic metres could potentially flow into it over the following three days, increasing concerns that the natural barrier could give way.
The lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, which originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system. Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said it had received information about the lake from Chinese authorities and warned of continued flood risks in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river areas, PTI reported citing official sources.
The department urged people to stay away from riverbanks and remain in safe locations. Travellers, security personnel and search-and-rescue teams were also advised to remain alert.
Chinese authorities are monitoring the lake and carrying out flood simulations and risk assessments. A Chinese rescue team equipped with communication and detection equipment has reached Gyirong to assess the blockage upstream. Officials fear that a breach could cause a secondary disaster and further complicate rescue operations.
The disaster has also triggered an urgent effort by India to trace its nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs said 290 Indian nationals remained uncontactable, while 84 Indians had been rescued, including 63 workers employed at the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydropower project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu.
Update on Indian nationals impacted by the floods in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w6ZLmSydlg— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 27, 2026
Around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibet side have also sought help for evacuation, according to the MEA.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said urgent efforts were being made to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the flood-hit areas. He said the ministry was coordinating with Nepal, other ministries, state governments, tour operators and relevant authorities.
India has also increased its relief assistance to Nepal. After sending 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material on Wednesday, India sent another 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets on Thursday in a military transport aircraft. This took the total assistance dispatched to Nepal to 47.5 tonnes.
Nepal authorities had earlier reported 910 people missing in the country, while Chinese authorities reported 558 missing in Tibet, taking the combined figure on the two sides of the border to 1,468. The figures are being revised as rescue teams reach more affected areas and authorities verify reports.
Nepal Police had said 796 people, including 50 foreigners, were rescued from affected areas by helicopters, while another 796 were evacuated by land. The police did not specify the nationalities of the foreigners.
The floods first devastated Rasuwa district, around 160 km from Kathmandu, after the ice-rock avalanche and debris flow near the Nepal-Tibet border. A torrent of water, mud, rocks and debris tore through settlements including Timure and Rasuwagadhi before moving downstream through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.
A preliminary assessment by Nepalese authorities and a revised analysis by the US Geological Survey (USGS) identified a glacial collapse and debris flow, rather than an earthquake, as the trigger.
The ice-rock avalanche struck the Lhende River and temporarily blocked its flow. When the natural barrier gave way, it unleashed a massive surge downstream into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system.
Nepal's disaster management authority said a debris-filled flood occurred in the Lhende River after an ice-rock landslide near the Nepal-China border, around 20 km northeast of Rasuwagadhi. The flood then entered the Trishuli River after passing through Timure.
The USGS said its analysis of long-period seismic waves showed that an event initially reported as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake was actually generated by a glacial collapse and debris flow.
The full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah visited Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot on Thursday to inspect flood-hit areas. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also visited flood-hit Gyirong Township to oversee rescue and relief operations. Chinese state media reported that the People's Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command had sent a directing group to the area to coordinate military rescue operations.
Images and videos from the affected areas showed the scale of destruction, with buildings either swept away or left standing amid thick layers of mud and debris. Vehicles were buried or carried away, roads were ripped apart and bridges were washed away.
Large stretches of riverbank settlements in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts were covered with mud, rocks and wreckage.
Nepal's Department of Roads said the entire 42-km road section between Betrawati in Nuwakot and Rasuwagadhi was damaged at several points, while several concrete bridges were washed away.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the floods damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges and around 40 km of black-topped roads, severely disrupting movement in the affected districts.
The Trishuli and Devighat hydropower projects, along with other power infrastructure, were also damaged.
Authorities were working to reopen the Galchhi-Baireni road in Dhading, which was blocked after the floods in Rasuwa. The road is an important link between Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal and is also a key transit route for heavy and light vehicles during regional blockades and disaster-response operations.
The destruction has severely affected rescue efforts. Security personnel and local authorities have been searching riverbanks and downstream areas for survivors and recovering bodies carried by the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.
Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal spoke over telephone with senior officials in the US, UK and several other countries on Thursday. They expressed solidarity with Nepal and pledged support for the government's search and rescue efforts, his office said.
Nepal Police said bodies had been recovered from several affected districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Nawalparasi and Chitwan. Chitwan had earlier recorded the highest number of recovered bodies, with 137.
At least 44 Nepali Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and 13 Armed Police Force personnel were among those reported missing. Around 160 people working at hydropower projects and customs offices were also reported missing.
The search has also extended to hospitals, where hundreds of relatives have gathered looking for family members and friends missing since Wednesday.
At Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, authorities put up lists of people brought to the hospital so families could check whether their relatives had been rescued or were receiving treatment. Photographs of those who died were also displayed, while desks were set up to record details of missing people.
Similar scenes were reported at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, where families searched for relatives as authorities struggled to manage the growing number of bodies. The mortuary was reportedly running out of space.
Nepal authorities also rescued 27 foreign tourists stranded in Rasuwa on Thursday, including 11 Indians, four South Koreans, two Italians and two US citizens. The nationalities of the remaining eight had not been confirmed by the Nepal Tourism Board. The group was airlifted to Kathmandu by the Nepal Army.
Most of the Indian tourists affected were travelling towards Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet or Gosainkunda in Nepal's Bagmati Province, officials said. (With agency inputs)