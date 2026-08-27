ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Thanks India For Solidarity, Aid; 'Second Flight Carrying Tonnes Of Relief Has Departed': Jaishankar

India sends second flight with 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies to flash flood-hit Nepal. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Thursday thanked the Government and people of India for their solidarity and prompt humanitarian assistance, following devastating flash floods in the country.

India dispatched a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines and food packets to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

At least 165 people have died after being swept away in a massive flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River, while hundreds remain missing.

The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, have caused widespread displacement and extensive damage to homes, settlements, roads, bridges, agricultural land and other critical infrastructure.

Nepal Thanks India's Leadership

"At this difficult hour, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu; the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri C P Radhakrishnan; the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi; the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla; and the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, for their messages of condolences, prayers and solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal," the Embassy's statement said.

The Embassy also thanked Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, parliamentarians, political leaders and people across India for their messages of sympathy and solidarity.

"Their expressions of sympathy, concern for the affected families and assurance of India's support have provided strength and comfort to the people of Nepal during this hour of profound grief," it said.

The Embassy also appreciated the Government and people of India for providing prompt humanitarian assistance and coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities.