Nepal Thanks India For Solidarity, Aid; 'Second Flight Carrying Tonnes Of Relief Has Departed': Jaishankar
The second flight, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines, and food packets, departed on Thursday, following a 10-tonne consignment sent a day earlier.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Thursday thanked the Government and people of India for their solidarity and prompt humanitarian assistance, following devastating flash floods in the country.
India dispatched a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines and food packets to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.
At least 165 people have died after being swept away in a massive flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River, while hundreds remain missing.
The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, have caused widespread displacement and extensive damage to homes, settlements, roads, bridges, agricultural land and other critical infrastructure.
Embassy Expresses Gratitude for Solidarity Following the Flash Floods in Nepal— Nepal Embassy, India (@EONIndia) August 27, 2026
Nepal was struck by a devastating flash flood on 26 August 2026, causing tragic loss of lives, injuries, displacement and extensive damage to settlements, roads, bridges and other critical…
Nepal Thanks India's Leadership
"At this difficult hour, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu; the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri C P Radhakrishnan; the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi; the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla; and the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, for their messages of condolences, prayers and solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal," the Embassy's statement said.
The Embassy also thanked Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, parliamentarians, political leaders and people across India for their messages of sympathy and solidarity.
"Their expressions of sympathy, concern for the affected families and assurance of India's support have provided strength and comfort to the people of Nepal during this hour of profound grief," it said.
The Embassy also appreciated the Government and people of India for providing prompt humanitarian assistance and coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities.
A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 27, 2026
India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts.
🇮🇳🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/4m46leqfkC
India Sends Second Relief Consignment
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X to reaffirm India's commitment to supporting Nepal's rescue and relief operations.
"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," Jaishankar said in a post on X. "India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to support the ongoing relief efforts strongly," he added.
The latest consignment follows a first 10-tonne shipment sent on Wednesday. India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the first aid consignment to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.
The assistance includes essential relief materials for communities affected by widespread flooding and landslides.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India stands firmly with Nepal and remains committed to extending all possible support.
#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | AOC Hindon Air Force Station Air Commodore R Dobhal says, " ...since we are always ready for such contingencies, we immediately prepared a c-130j hercules aircraft. we loaded it with relief materials, medicines, and generators, tasks accomplished with the… https://t.co/Xn6LDfJ54M pic.twitter.com/6ypcKGcofy— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026
Coordination Over Foreign Nationals
The Embassy said it remains in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), other concerned Indian authorities and diplomatic missions regarding foreign nationals who may have been affected by the disaster.
"As the situation continues to evolve, the Embassy requests the public and media to rely on information issued through official channels and to refrain from circulating unverified reports, personal details of affected persons or unauthorised fundraising appeals," the statement said.
The Embassy extended its deepest condolences to families who lost loved ones, prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed hope for the safe and swift rescue of those still missing.
The Nepalese government's immediate priorities include saving lives, locating and rescuing missing and stranded people, including foreign nationals; providing medical treatment to the injured; ensuring food, safe drinking water and temporary shelter; restoring access, communications and essential services; and protecting children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.
India's assistance comes as part of its longstanding "Neighbourhood First" policy, under which New Delhi has consistently provided humanitarian aid to neighbouring countries during emergencies.
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