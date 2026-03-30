ETV Bharat / international

Nepal SC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Government Over Former PM K P Sharma Oli's Arrest

Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the newly formed Balendra Shah government, seeking an explanation over the arrest and detention of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The Supreme Court issued the order in response to the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Oli's wife, Radhika Shakya, a day earlier, seeking his immediate release.

However, a single bench of Justice Meghraj Pokharel refused to grant immediate relief to the former prime minister. Oli was arrested on March 28 for his involvement in the violent crackdown of the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 last year, killing 76 people.

The arrests came after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting. Radhika Shakya claimed in the petition that her husband was being held in unlawful detention.