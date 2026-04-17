Nepal Stops Unauthorised IVF Camp By Indian Doctors
The Nepal Medical Council (NMC), the regulatory body, found that the two doctors had not taken any permission from it for the medical camp.
By PTI
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal has prevented two Indian doctors from conducting an In Vitro Fertilisation consultation camp at a hotel in Kathmandu, a top official of the country's medical regulatory body said Friday.
The step by the Nepal Medical Council (NMC), the regulatory body, on Thursday came after it was found that the two doctors had not taken any permission from it for the medical camp.
“We had also asked for help from the district administration office to prevent the Indian doctors from conducting the health camp without our approval,” Dr Satis Kumar Deo, Registrar of the Council, told PTI.
“Foreign doctors must register their medical degrees with the Council and take approval for the service before conducting any health camps or services in Nepal,” Deo pointed out, adding they failed to carry out the due procedure.
The Indian doctors “asked for pardon in writing, admitting their mistake and also promised not to repeat such a mistake in future, so we have not taken any further action against them,” Deo said.
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