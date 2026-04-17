ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Stops Unauthorised IVF Camp By Indian Doctors

Kathmandu: Nepal has prevented two Indian doctors from conducting an In Vitro Fertilisation consultation camp at a hotel in Kathmandu, a top official of the country's medical regulatory body said Friday.

The step by the Nepal Medical Council (NMC), the regulatory body, on Thursday came after it was found that the two doctors had not taken any permission from it for the medical camp.

“We had also asked for help from the district administration office to prevent the Indian doctors from conducting the health camp without our approval,” Dr Satis Kumar Deo, Registrar of the Council, told PTI.