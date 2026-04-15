ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Tightens Security Along India Border Weeks After New Govt Takes Over

One of the India-Nepal border outposts in the Himalayan region ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Nearly two weeks after a new government led by 35-year-old Balendra Shah took charge in Nepal, changes are becoming visible in every sector, especially in the security front.

According to sources, the Rastriya Swatatra Party government has taken significant steps to boost security along the Indo-Nepal border in the past few days.

An additional 240 armed personnel have been deployed recently in Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baitadi districts, which border India. This move by Nepal is perceived as being directly aimed at curbing human trafficking and illegal movement of goods.

The Nepalese police had recently intercepted a huge quantity of goods being smuggled into the country from India. Consequently, Nepal reinforced its security arrangements at outposts located in the three districts adjacent to the Indian border.

According to Nepal media reports, an additional 90 personnel each have been deployed in Kailali and Kanchanpur, while 60 personnel have been sent to Baitadi district.

Earlier, 12 to 15 personnel were stationed at a single outpost. This number is now being increased to nearly 30 personnel. In other words, the security at border outposts has been effectively doubled.

Nepal's Home Minister Sudhan Gurung had issued directions to bolster security in the border regions.

Raju Aryal, chief of the Armed Police Force, also issued orders to maintain strict vigilance along the Kailali border.

According to a senior official from Baitadi district, a request for additional personnel was made in the wake of series of smuggling cases reported along the border. The current deployment aims to curb these illegal activities.