Everest Miracle: Missing Nepal Sherpa Guide Stuns Mountaineers With Incredible Return
Dawa Sherpa’s miraculous return from Mount Everest’s icy slopes nearly seven days after going missing leaves mountaineers and Sherpas stunned, writes Surendra Phuyal.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal’s Himalayan Sherpas as well as the mountaineering community have expressed surprise at the news of the incredible return of a Sherpa guide who had been missing on the slopes of Mount Everest since May 29 after he was left alone by his mates.
That day, most climbers and Sherpas had already descended the highest mountain just in time to observe International Everest Day commemorating the first ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953.
But on that day, the seasoned mountain guide, Dawa Sherpa, also called Hillary, was descending from the mountain’s Camp III at an elevation of around 7,500 metres, along with one of his Polish clients who had suddenly decided to quit his summit bid and return.
But as the Polish climber descended quickly, Dawa was left behind and never made it to Camp II, where he was supposed to join his clients for the night stop. Everyone in the mountain – and those at Everest Base Camp who were in a hurry to return home - thought he must have gone missing.
Lonely but not completely lost, he remained unaccounted-for for nearly a week. Until Thursday morning, when Dawa Hillary emerged alive, to the sheer delight of the witnessing Sherpas, at a place called Crampon Point near the Base Camp from where climbers begin their precarious journey across the notorious crevasses-filled Khumbu Icefall section en route to higher camps.
“Our workers were pleasantly surprised to find him alive, slowly sliding and crawling across the Icefall section,” said Tshering Sherpa, the Chief Executive Officer of Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), a local organisation involved in managing garbage plus fixing metal ladders and ropes along the climbing route to the 8,849-metres-high mountain.
“The fact that he remained alive for nearly a week without food and water in the icy slopes, and that he managed to cross the Icefall section filled with dangerous, deep crevasses is nothing short of a miracle.”
Soon afterwards, the SPCC workers carried Dawa, who is believed to be aged 52, to the nearby village of Gorakshep, where he was offered some warm soup and water before being transported to a hospital in Kathmandu by helicopter. Tshering Sherpa said, “Although both of his hands appear badly frost-bitten, his condition looks stable. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Ang Sarki Sherpa, a SPCC icefall worker popularly called “Icefall Doctor”, returned to the nearby town of Lukla from the Base Camp on Wednesday. Upon hearing the news of Dawa Hillary’s astonishing return to civilisation from the now-desolate mountain, he expressed shock and relief: “A Sherpa guide goes missing for nearly a week, and then he safely returns to the Base Camp ... Such an incident has never happened as far as I know. It is surely a miracle.”
Sherpas say it’s impossible to cross crevasses-filled Icefall Section without metal ladders, which are placed across the crevasses like little bridges. Now that Dawa Hillary has safely returned, Ang Sarki and other Sherpas familiar with Everest's treacherous terrain guess that he could well have spent several days figuring out a safe route and skipped the dangerous Icefall section.
Ang Sarki said Dawa Hillary, born in nearby Okhaldhunga district, had moved to the Lukla area ever since he started working as a mountain guide. Like several Sherpas, he blamed the “negligence of his expedition company, Himalayan Traverse, and his colleagues” for Dawa Hillary’s current predicament.
The SPCC’s CEO Tshering agreed: “The expedition company and his colleagues just abandoned him alone in the mountain and delayed rescue efforts. After much delay, a helicopter was dispatched for his search and rescue but it was very late. It was sent only on Wednesday, more than five days after he got lost and remained abandoned high up in the mountain. This should have happened soon after he went missing.”
For its part, Dawa Hillary’s expedition organiser, Himalayan Traverse Pvt Ltd, has maintained that it did all it could to trace Dawa Hillary ever since he went missing. The helicopter it sent to locate him on Wednesday flew all over Everest’s higher camps below Camp III - but to no avail.
Presumably, Dawa Hillary could have seen the chopper and even waved his hands from some corner near the Icefall where he would have been struggling, battling for his safe return and ultimate survival from the unimaginable ordeal.
Only Dawa Hillary can tell the full story. But as of this writing, he’s hardly spoken a word as he lies in his hospital bed getting treatments for his frost-bitten fingers, dehydration, and fatigue – plus not to forget the shock and horror of being left alone in the world’s highest mountain.
Five climbers – two Nepalis, two Indians and an American – lost their lives on Everest this May. Yet there were plenty of successful summits, with over 1,000 reaching to the top during the most favourable weather window seen in the third week of May. On May 20, a record 274 climbers scaled the highest mountain in a single day, breaking the previous record of 2019.
The government had issued nearly 500 climbing permits, each costing US $15,000 for foreign climbers. Nepal is home to 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, making it a paradise for high-altitude adventure activities such as mountaineering, trekking and sightseeing.
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