ETV Bharat / international

Everest Miracle: Missing Nepal Sherpa Guide Stuns Mountaineers With Incredible Return

Sherpa guide Hillary returned after going missing on the slopes of Mount Everest ( SPCC Nepal )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Himalayan Sherpas as well as the mountaineering community have expressed surprise at the news of the incredible return of a Sherpa guide who had been missing on the slopes of Mount Everest since May 29 after he was left alone by his mates. That day, most climbers and Sherpas had already descended the highest mountain just in time to observe International Everest Day commemorating the first ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. But on that day, the seasoned mountain guide, Dawa Sherpa, also called Hillary, was descending from the mountain’s Camp III at an elevation of around 7,500 metres, along with one of his Polish clients who had suddenly decided to quit his summit bid and return. Nepal Sherpa Guides' Incredible Return From Everest Slopes (SPCC Nepal) But as the Polish climber descended quickly, Dawa was left behind and never made it to Camp II, where he was supposed to join his clients for the night stop. Everyone in the mountain – and those at Everest Base Camp who were in a hurry to return home - thought he must have gone missing. Lonely but not completely lost, he remained unaccounted-for for nearly a week. Until Thursday morning, when Dawa Hillary emerged alive, to the sheer delight of the witnessing Sherpas, at a place called Crampon Point near the Base Camp from where climbers begin their precarious journey across the notorious crevasses-filled Khumbu Icefall section en route to higher camps. “Our workers were pleasantly surprised to find him alive, slowly sliding and crawling across the Icefall section,” said Tshering Sherpa, the Chief Executive Officer of Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), a local organisation involved in managing garbage plus fixing metal ladders and ropes along the climbing route to the 8,849-metres-high mountain. Dawa Sherpa resting on a stretcher after returning from the slopes of Mount Everest (SPCC Nepal) “The fact that he remained alive for nearly a week without food and water in the icy slopes, and that he managed to cross the Icefall section filled with dangerous, deep crevasses is nothing short of a miracle.”