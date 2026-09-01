ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation For Deadly Flood; Says It Is 'Moral Liability', 'Not Charity'

A mud-covered street lined with buildings shows the aftermath of a devastating flood, with an overturned truck and ongoing debris clearance efforts visible in the area at Trishuli, in Nuwakot, on Sunday, August 30, 2026 ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Nepal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent deadly flash floods, asserting that post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of "moral liability", "not charity".

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said Nepal, despite contributing "virtually negligible" greenhouse gas emissions, are bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters.

"We are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change," he said in an interview with Kantipur TV, the excerpts of which were published by The Kathmandu Post newspaper on Tuesday.

Khanal said Nepal is shifting its diplomatic framework from “aid” to “justice and compensation”. "This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability," he said.

Khanal said Nepal would raise the issue "with absolute firmness and clarity" at international forums and seek compensation from major emitters for climate-related losses suffered by vulnerable countries.

"This is a matter of civilisational survival. If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people in South Asia dependent on rivers like the Ganges and the Trishuli will be permanently compromised. We are advocating not just for Nepal, but for the survival of South Asian civilisation," he said.

Khanal said the finance ministry has officially dispatched a formal climate compensation claim letter to its international partners.

The minister identified China, the US and India as the world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters and said they have a "historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal".

India has repeatedly emphasised climate equity and highlighted its relatively low per-capita emissions. It has argued that climate obligations should take into account differences in countries' historical emissions, development needs and capacities.

India maintains that Western nations, which industrialised first, occupy the majority of the global carbon budget.

New Delhi has supported efforts to address loss and damage suffered by vulnerable developing countries, while maintaining that developed countries should provide the necessary financial resources to help such nations deal with climate impacts.

Nepal has formally approached the board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, seeking urgent financial assistance following the catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi river basin on August 26, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The mechanism was established at COP27 in 2022 and operationalised at COP28.