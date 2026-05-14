ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Says No New Restrictions For Indians, Refutes Reports About Time Limit, Restrictions Or Visa

Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday said it has not imposed any new restrictions on tourists from India, dismissing media reports as “entirely false and baseless” about Indian nationals facing various restrictions and hassles while entering the Himalayan nation.

The open-border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India remain intact, and no change has been made to the longstanding people-to-people ties, cultural relations, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, the Nepal Tourism Board said in a statement.

Dismissing media reports about Indian nationals facing various restrictions and hassles while entering Nepal, the tourism officials said that there is no truth in reports by a section of national and international media that restrictions have been imposed on Indian nationals such as a visa, 30 days limit or other hassles.

Earlier, the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi wrote on X: “No Visa, no hassle. Just hearts.”

“No limit, only experience. Use a passport or voter ID. Fly or drive your own car,” the embassy added.