ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Releases Details Of 2,294 Nationals, 171 Foreigners Missing After Aug 26 Floods

FILE - A policeman searches for bodies along the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal on Saturday released details of 2,294 nationals from 32 districts, along with 171 foreign nationals from seven countries, who went missing after a devastating flood hit the Himalayan nation on August 26.

The move comes a month after the government ended the 40-day search and rescue operation for victims of the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli floods, which killed at least 1,455 people and left 5,285 missing, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The authority said the list includes only those whose missing status has been verified by the respective District Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees. No further details were available about the remaining missing people who were not named in Saturday's list.

The disaster management authority requested that if any individual listed as missing is found to be alive or has been located, they -- or their immediate family members -- should submit a claim within seven days.

The highest number of missing Nepali nationals, 1,538, are from Rasuwa district, according to the list released by the NDRRMA.

The NDRRMA has also released details of 171 missing foreign nationals from seven countries, excluding India. The authority's website has the complete list.

Among them, 54 are from Malaysia and Ukraine, 33 from Australia, 11 from Russia, nine from South Korea, eight from Germany and two from Italy.

The NDRRMA said it had not yet received a confirmed list of missing Indian nationals from the Indian Embassy.