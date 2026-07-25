Nepal Proposal To Make It Tough To Climb Everest Divides Mountaineering Community
Climbers may be required to first scale mountain of at least 7000 metres in Nepal before Everest.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Kathmandu: A proposed law in Nepal making it tougher for climbers to scale Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, has divided the country's mountaineering community.
The Integrated Tourism Bill proposes that climbers must first scale a mountain of at least 7,000 metres in Nepal to become eligible for an Everest permit.
The legislation, which is in the final stages of discussion in a parliamentary committee in Nepal’s House of Representatives, includes other stringent provisions like mandatory local agency booking, medical certification, certified Nepali guides, strict waste management, a comprehensive insurance package ensuring rescue and body-recovery, in addition to enhanced safety tracking for all climbers.
The bill also includes proposals to auction permits to the highest bidders and limit the number of permits for peaks such as Everest, Annapurna and Dhaulagiri.
But the proposed legislation has divided Nepal.
Critics in Nepal believe the rules are too stringent and would adversely impact Nepal's mountaineering industry, discouraging international climbers from climbing Everest, which is at 8,849 metres.
Supporters believe it would lead to mountaineers discovering other peaks in Nepal and that the allure of climbing the world's highest peak would remain a strong draw for mountaineers.
“If allowed to pass as it is, the bill could have far-reaching implications on the mountaineering and tourism sector,” said Fur Gelje Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), who is also an expedition operator.
“That’s why we have requested parliamentarians to consult with our mountaineering community. Final decision should come after listening to them.”
The legislation, which needs to pass both houses of Nepal's parliament and receive executive approval, has drawn nearly 260 amendment proposals, including strict zero-waste rules and geo-location tracking rules to aid rescue or recovery, from lawmakers.
Nepal had a record spring 2026 climbing season, when nearly 1,100 climbers scaled Everest. The government earned an estimated $7.4 million in royalties, despite a hike in the Everest climbing fee from $10,000 to $15,000 for every foreign climber. Nepali climbers paid around $1,000 each, while Sherpa guides and assistants enjoy free access.
But concerns over overcrowding and environmental degradation have continued to grow.
Overcrowding on Mount Everest has led to long wait times in the Death Zone, which is above 8,000 meters, increasing the risk of exhaustion and oxygen depletion.
The proposals also include tighter rules for drone and helicopter operations above 6,000 metres, as well as a ban on acclimatisation outside the Nepal Himalayas.
In May 2025, a group of British soldiers returned to London in under a week after traveling to Nepal and successfully climbing Everest, having acclimatised in advance hypoxic tents and using xenon gas to help pre-acclimatisation.
Government officials said the idea of a mandatory 7,000 metre Nepali peak experience for climbers is aimed at diversifying mountaineering and tourism across the Nepal Himalayas from Kanchenjungha in the east (near Sikkim, India) to Api Saipal in the west (near Uttarakhand), as well as enhancing mountaineer safety.
“As of now, most mountaineers flock to Mount Everest region in Khumbu in the east of the Annapurna region in the west,” said Himal Gautam, the director at the Tourism Department.
“We want mountaineers to go across Nepal Himalayas and climb peaks higher than 7,000m. That way, the benefits and dividends of tourism can reach other communities too.”
Equally, once mountaineers are better familiarised and experienced with Nepali Himalayan terrain in scaling a 7,000m peak, they should feel much easier and safer on Mount Everest, he added.
However, the mountaineering community is concerned.
Ang Tshering Sherpa, a former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, who has been familiar with Nepal’s Everest industry since 1963, said climbers could just opt to attempt the Everest climb from the Chinese side.
“If the bill is passed with strict prior experience requirements for foreign mountaineers, they might just opt out of Nepal and look for easier options, such as the Chinese (Tibetan) side of Mount Everest”, or other 8,000m-plus-high mountains in India, or Pakistan," he said.
“In the 1990s too, the government had introduced a similar rule – requiring climbers to have prior experience climbing a Nepali 6,500m peak,” he recalled.
“But the government backtracked and withdrew the regulation in the face of mounting diplomatic and international pressure.”
If the law is passed as it is with stricter prior Nepali experience provision, he said, “it could drive away mountaineers to other Himalayan countries” potentially hurting Nepal’s mountaineering industry.
“In the short term, it could affect Everest which might see fewer climbers,” he said.
But supporters noted that the allure of climbing Everest would not diminish among mountaineers keen to conquer the highest mountain peak in the world.
“Similar concerns had been raised when we hiked up permit fees for climbers last year, but that didn’t deter climbers from coming to Nepal to climb
Everest and other peaks. As you noticed, we had an encouraging Spring season with so many climbers arriving and so much royalties collected,” said Gautam, of the Department of Tourism.
And some experienced mountaineers feel that the proposed legislation would mean that climbers would explore other peaks.
Fur Gyalje Sherpa, of the NMA, stressed the need for reform and welcomed several new provisions.
“Yes there is a need to diversify mountaineering across Nepal from the Everest region,” he said. “We have dozens of peaks higher than 7,000 metres across Nepal. They need to be promoted too. If mountaineers start heading to newer peaks, local communities could reap benefits.”