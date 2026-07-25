ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Proposal To Make It Tough To Climb Everest Divides Mountaineering Community

Mountaineers climb a slope lined up during their ascent from the Hillary Step to summit Mount Everest in Nepal. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: A proposed law in Nepal making it tougher for climbers to scale Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, has divided the country's mountaineering community.

The Integrated Tourism Bill proposes that climbers must first scale a mountain of at least 7,000 metres in Nepal to become eligible for an Everest permit.

The legislation, which is in the final stages of discussion in a parliamentary committee in Nepal’s House of Representatives, includes other stringent provisions like mandatory local agency booking, medical certification, certified Nepali guides, strict waste management, a comprehensive insurance package ensuring rescue and body-recovery, in addition to enhanced safety tracking for all climbers.

The bill also includes proposals to auction permits to the highest bidders and limit the number of permits for peaks such as Everest, Annapurna and Dhaulagiri.

But the proposed legislation has divided Nepal.

Critics in Nepal believe the rules are too stringent and would adversely impact Nepal's mountaineering industry, discouraging international climbers from climbing Everest, which is at 8,849 metres.

Supporters believe it would lead to mountaineers discovering other peaks in Nepal and that the allure of climbing the world's highest peak would remain a strong draw for mountaineers.

“If allowed to pass as it is, the bill could have far-reaching implications on the mountaineering and tourism sector,” said Fur Gelje Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), who is also an expedition operator.

“That’s why we have requested parliamentarians to consult with our mountaineering community. Final decision should come after listening to them.”

The legislation, which needs to pass both houses of Nepal's parliament and receive executive approval, has drawn nearly 260 amendment proposals, including strict zero-waste rules and geo-location tracking rules to aid rescue or recovery, from lawmakers.

Nepal had a record spring 2026 climbing season, when nearly 1,100 climbers scaled Everest. The government earned an estimated $7.4 million in royalties, despite a hike in the Everest climbing fee from $10,000 to $15,000 for every foreign climber. Nepali climbers paid around $1,000 each, while Sherpa guides and assistants enjoy free access.

But concerns over overcrowding and environmental degradation have continued to grow.

Overcrowding on Mount Everest has led to long wait times in the Death Zone, which is above 8,000 meters, increasing the risk of exhaustion and oxygen depletion.

The proposals also include tighter rules for drone and helicopter operations above 6,000 metres, as well as a ban on acclimatisation outside the Nepal Himalayas.

In May 2025, a group of British soldiers returned to London in under a week after traveling to Nepal and successfully climbing Everest, having acclimatised in advance hypoxic tents and using xenon gas to help pre-acclimatisation.

Government officials said the idea of a mandatory 7,000 metre Nepali peak experience for climbers is aimed at diversifying mountaineering and tourism across the Nepal Himalayas from Kanchenjungha in the east (near Sikkim, India) to Api Saipal in the west (near Uttarakhand), as well as enhancing mountaineer safety.