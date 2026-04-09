Nepal PM Balendra Shah Sacks Labour Minister For Misusing Post To Benefit Wife
RSP President Lamichhane recommended taking action against Sah for being involved in the re-appointment of his wife as a member of the Health Insurance Board
By PTI
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Kathmandu: Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday sacked a minister for misusing the post to benefit his wife, 15 days after he took charge of the office. Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dip Kumar Sah has been relieved from his post on Thursday at the recommendation of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.
RSP president Rabi Lamichhane had recommended Shah to take action against Sah for misusing the dignity of his position by being involved in the re-appointment of his wife as a member of the Health Insurance Board after her tenure had expired, it said.
The central disciplinary commission of the RSP on Wednesday had submitted its recommendation to remove Sah from the post, Prime Minister's press advisor Deepa Dahal told media persons. The prime minister has assumed the responsibility of the Labour Ministry now.
In a related development, Lamichhane had also recommended that Minister for Health and Population Nisha Mehta be cautioned for failing to handle the matter of re-appointment of Sah's wife seriously.
Acting on that recommendation, the prime minister has issued a warning to Minister Mehta, Dahal said. In March, fresher Shah – popular only as Balen – and his RSP rode to power, decimating the traditional parties in the first general elections since last year's violent Gen Z protests that sought generational change and a corruption-free regime.
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