ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Sacks Labour Minister For Misusing Post To Benefit Wife

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday sacked a minister for misusing the post to benefit his wife, 15 days after he took charge of the office. Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dip Kumar Sah has been relieved from his post on Thursday at the recommendation of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

RSP president Rabi Lamichhane had recommended Shah to take action against Sah for misusing the dignity of his position by being involved in the re-appointment of his wife as a member of the Health Insurance Board after her tenure had expired, it said.

The central disciplinary commission of the RSP on Wednesday had submitted its recommendation to remove Sah from the post, Prime Minister's press advisor Deepa Dahal told media persons. The prime minister has assumed the responsibility of the Labour Ministry now.