Nepal Polls: New-Gen Candidates Challenge Old Guard Oli For Top Post

A man carrying the national flag of Nepal walks past the Federal Parliament after the "Gen Z" protests, in Kathmandu on Friday, September 12, 2025. ( IANS )

Kathmandu: Election campaign is heating up in Nepal despite the winter chill in the Himalayan nation, with three political parties projecting their prime ministerial candidates for the March 5 general elections.

While the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), the largest communist party, has officially announced the recently deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli, 74, as its prime ministerial candidate, Nepal's oldest party, the Nepali Congress, and the newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party have projected their respective prime ministerial candidates below the age of 50.

Gagan Thapa, 49, was elected the president of Nepali Congress (NC) last week. Soon after his election, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, the party's vice president, announced that Thapa would be the prime ministerial candidate.

"The election of a dynamic leader of Nepali Congress, Gagan Thapa, who represents the spirit of the Gen Z youths, to the post of president has completely changed the present election scenario," said senior human rights activist Charan Prasai.

However, another faction of the Nepali Congress, led by former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, has challenged the Election Commission's decision to officially recognise the faction led by Thapa as the real NC.

Structural engineer and rapper-turned-politician, Balendra Shah, 35, was elected Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City with an overwhelming majority of votes in 2022.

Shah, also known as Balen, is very popular among youths not only in Kathmandu but across the country, with his sweeping reform programmes and beautification of Kathmandu metropolis. Balen, who won the mayoral election as an independent candidate, has now joined the Rastriya Swotantra Party along with his team to contest the general election.

He tendered his resignation from the post on Sunday to field nomination for the parliamentary election on January 20, the date fixed by the Election Commission for filing nomination papers.