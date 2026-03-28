ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Police Arrest Former Prime Minister And Home Minister Over September Protest Deaths

Kathmandu: Police in Nepal arrested former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli early Saturday over the deaths of dozens of people during violent protests in September that toppled the government and resulted in new elections.

Authorities arrested the powerful communist leader at his residence on the outskirts of the capital, Kathmandu. They also arrested Ramesh Lekhak, the former home minister, who has been accused of ordering authorities to fire on protesters.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung announced the arrests on social media.

"No one is above the law. We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak under control," Gurung said. "This is not revenge against anyone, it is just the beginning of justice." An investigation by a commission set up by the government called for punishment of up to 10 years in prison for Oli, Lekhak and the chief of police at the time of the protests.